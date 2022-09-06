With 6.2% CAGR, Intravenous Immunoglobulins Market Size worth USD 15,789.1 Million in 2025

Pune, India, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global prevalence of primary immunodeficiency is rising, giving impetus to the global intravenous immunoglobulins market . A report is published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Intravenous Immunoglobulins: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2025,” offers in-depth insights into the market. As per the report, in 2017 the global market was worth US$ 9,787.6 Mn. The market is anticipated to further expand at a CAGR of 6.2% and reach US$ 15,789.1 by the end of 2025.

In terms of indication, the report classifies the global market in primary immunodeficiency, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), and others. Primary immunodeficiency was leading the market in 2017. The segment accounted for 28.6% of the global market in 2017. During the forecast period 2018-2025, the segment is likely to witness expansion at an impressive pace. Diagnosis of primary immunodeficiency is gaining momentum and encouraging the adoption of intravenous immunoglobulins. Moreover, patients who are incapable to perform self-intervention of immunoglobulin are further generating high demand in the intravenous immunoglobulins market. Besides this, the chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy segment is forecast to show a slower growth owing to the low prevalence of the disease the segment may witness slow growth.



Intravenous Immunoglobulins Market Report Scope & Segmentation :

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2018 to 2025 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 6.2% 2029 Value Projection USD 15,789.1 Million Base Year 2017 Market Size in 2017 USD 9,787.6 Million Historical Data for 2014 to 2016 No. of Pages 145





Intravenous Immunoglobulin Application in Hospitals to Rise Persistently

Intravenous immunoglobulin is the most common route of administration of immunoglobulins, which is the chief driver of the global market. The rising demand from hospitals and specialty clinics is anticipated to encourage the adoption of intravenous immunoglobulins. Furthermore, key companies are increasingly investing in research and development of advanced intravenous immunoglobulins. Such researches are likely to enable growth in the market over the forecast period.

Immunoglobulins are proven to be one of the best treatment options for various immune diseases. Owing to the high popularity of immunoglobulins, the market is foreseen to witness high demand.

On the contrary, factors that may restrain the global intravenous immunoglobulins market are side effects associated with intravenous immunoglobulins and intravenous immunoglobulin’s high cost.





North America to Continue Dominating Global Market

The North America intravenous immunoglobulins market was worth US$ 5,587.4 Mn in 2017. The region is further expected to emerge dominant over the forecast period. The increasing number of patients in the region is anticipated to drive the regional market. Moreover, in terms of dominance of route of administration, intravenous (IV) is the most dominating type in developing nations. This is likely to enable growth in market. Besides this, the advanced intravenous immunoglobulins are being rapidly adopted in developed nations. This in response is fueling the demand in market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a promising CAGR. Owing to the high prevalence of primary immunodeficiency in Asian population, the market is foreseen to witness demand for immunoglobulin.

The competition among the key players is increasing. Owing to the prevailing opportunities, players are focusing on the adoption of innovative strategies to gain a strong brand presence. In 2017 Grifols, S.A. was leading the global market owing to its diverse product portfolio. The Grifols, S.A. also holds a major share in the European and North America intravenous immunoglobulins market. Other key companies operating in the global intravenous immunoglobulins market are CSL Behring, Grifols, S.A., Kedrion S.p.A, Octapharma, Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., Biotest AG, China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc., LFB SA and Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.





Table Of Contents :

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Pipeline Analysis Overview of Regulatory Scenario by Key Regions Key Industry Developments Number (Estimated) of Primary Immunodeficiency (PI) Patients by Key Countries Overview of Reimbursement Scenario

Global Intravenous Immunoglobulins Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Indication Primary Immunodeficiency Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Form Liquid Lyophilized Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Clinics Homecare Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Intravenous Immunoglobulins Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Indication Primary Immunodeficiency Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN) Others Market Analysis – By Form Liquid Lyophilized Market Analysis – By End User Hospitals Clinics Homecare Market Analysis – By Country U.S. Canada



Frequently Ask Question :

How Much Intravenous Immunoglobulins Market Worth ?

Intravenous Immunoglobulins Market was worth US$ 9,787.6 Mn. The market is anticipated to further expand at a CAGR of 6.2% and reach US$ 15,789.1 by the end of 2025.

What are the key factor driving the market ?

The global intravenous immunoglobulins market are side effects associated with intravenous immunoglobulins and intravenous immunoglobulin’s high cost.





