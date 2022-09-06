3D Printing Printed Medical Devices Market to Hit USD 7.92 billion by 2029 | Driving Growth Trends, Challenges, Opportunities Forecast up to 2029

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the 3D Printing Printed Medical Devices Market.

The global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market is projected to reach USD 7.92 Billion by 2029 from USD 2.07 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2022 to 2029.

The demand for 3D printed medical devices is booming due to the numerous benefits they offer. They are widely used by surgeons to reduce the duration of anesthesia and to plan surgeries. Dental restorations, orthopedic implants, external prosthetics, etc. are some examples of 3D printed medical devices. This is expected to boost sales of 3D printing materials for coming Years.

Three dimensional (3D) printing is a rapidly developing technology that has the potential to make significant improvements to surgical practices requiring surgical equipment. This is a type of manufacturing process in which materials such as plastic or metal are layered together to create a three-dimensional product from a digital model. Orthopedics was one of the first medical specialties to use 3D printing. It is used by orthopedic surgeons in their clinical practice for patient-specific orthopedic purposes.

Industry Insights:

SLM Solutions:

Overview: SLM Solutions partnered with Canwell Medical in the year 2020. This partnership will allow Canwell Medical to use SLM machines to make 3D printed surgical implant products. Application and technical assistance along with research and developmental support will be provided to Canwell Medical taking a step towards serial production and product certification.

Stratasys Ltd:

Overview: Stratasys Ltd. in March 2021, introduced a J5 DentaJet 3D Poly Jet printer to be used by dental laboratories.

Regional outlook- North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global 3D printed medical devices market. North America (3D Printed Medical Devices Market) held the highest share, accounting for 41% of the total market. The existence of the United States, which is the world’s largest producer and consumer of medical devices, particularly surgical tools, contributes to the region’s growth.



Product Portfolio: The Company has a product portfolio of 3D Printing Printed Medical Devices Market that includes:

3D Printing Printed Medical Devices Market: Proliferating applications of 3D bio printing are expected to boost the demand of 3D printed medical devices market. The presence of large industry players carrying out strategic initiatives will drive market share. Bioprinters, also known as 3D bioprinters, are automated tools that allow for the additive manufacture of 3D functional tissues and organs using digital models created through various scans and biomaterials. Depending on the type of biomaterials used, these bioprinters work on different mechanisms and are often used for different purposes.

3D Printing Printed Medical Devices Market Scope and Segmentation

Attributes Details (Current Scenario) Base-Year 2021 Historic Data 2016-2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Regions Covered



North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East and Africa By Type



Surgical Guides Surgical Instruments Prosthetics and Implants Tissue Engineering Products By Technology Photopolymerization Droplet Deposition (Dd) Or Extrusion-Based Technologies Laser Beam Melting Electron Beam Melting (EBM) Three-Dimensional Printing CAGR (3D Printing Printed Medical Devices Market) 16.1% (Current Market Analysis) Top Competitors Stratasys, Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, EnvisionTEC GmbH, Materialise NV, SLM Solutions, EOS GmbH, Concept Laser GmbH, Renishaw plc, Prodways Group. Customization Available Yes, the report can be customized as per your need. (Free 15% Customization) Delivery Format PDF, and Excel through Email

These responses will feature a comprehensive examination of the:

The markets’ current infrastructures

3D Printing Printed Medical Devices Market opportunities and challenges

Future potential for growth in specific industries

Major geographic and 3D Printing Printed Medical Devices market segments to target, and end-user target groups and their potential operational volumes

Representative and a value chain opportunity breakdown

3D Printing Printed Medical Devices Market size and growth rate throughout the anticipated time frame.

The market’s main driving forces

Key 3D Printing Printed Medical Devices market trends are impeding market expansion.

Obstacles to market expansion.

3D Printing Printed Medical Devices Market’s top merchants.

Thorough SWOT analysis

Threats and opportunities faced by the current vendors in the 3D Printing Printed Medical Devices Market.

Trending factors that affect the 3D Printing Printed Medical Devices markets in the various regions.

Initiatives with a strategic focus on the top vendors.

PEST study of the five main market regions.



