Activated Carbon Market Size to Hit 9 billion by 2028 | Regional outlook, Opportunity and Growth Forecast

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Activated Carbon Market.

The global activated carbon market is projected to reach 9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2028.

Activated carbon is majorly used in several industries such as chemical, petrochemical, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, mining, and automotive industries and water treatment amongst others. Fluctuations in crude oil prices have an impact on the value chain of petrochemical, chemical and its allied industries. Low industrial activities have a straight impact on the growth of activated carbon market

In July 2021, Veolia enhanced the development of its water business in Japan by signing off the operation of the Miyagi Water and Wastewater Concession Project. This concession contract is for 20 years of O&M and renewal works of 8 treatment plants, with a total treatment capacity of over 900,000 m3 per day.

Companies such as Kuraray Corporation and key formulators of the product for gas-phase applications. Within the air purification industry, activated carbon is broadly utilized in gas masks and air conditioners, among others. In gas-phase application, the product is also used for gas separation, solvent recovery, and more. Gas phase application is the fastest growing form which is anticipated to reach 24.96 billion by 2028 in terms of revenue and lead the market during the forecast period.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.marketintelligencedata.com/reports/1728237/global-activated-carbon-market-outlook-2022/inquiry?mode=70

Asia Pacific region dominated the market with a revenue share of 50% in 2021. This is because Asia Pacific is a good market for the procurement of coconut shells and coconut shell-based AC. Activated carbon is typically used for water purification and gold mining applications in the region. Indian dry coconuts are preferred over the coconuts of other countries in the Asia Pacific because they have better oil content.

China is the largest activated carbon market in the world. Activated carbon is used widely in the water treatment, food and beverage, healthcare, and automotive industries and industrial processing.

Industry Insights:

Kuraray Co., Ltd. hereby announces its decision to divest operations related to UV-based water treatment and ballast water treatment run by Calgon Carbon Corporation , a Group subsidiary based in the United States. The divested operations will be transferred to De Nora Water Technologies LLC in Italy.

One Equity Partners a middle market private equity firm, today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Norit Activated Carbon, a global manufacturer of activated carbon for purification solutions, from corporate parent Cabot Corporation.

As a part of Activated Carbon market segmentation, our study exhibits a market analysis based on type, Market application and Historic Data:

Attributes Details (Current Scenario) Base-Year 2020-2021 Historic Data 2017-2021 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Regions Covered



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa By Type/function



Powder Activated Carbon

Granular Activated Carbon

Others By Application Water Treatment

Air Purification

Mercury Removal Treatment

Food And Drinks

Industrial

Pharmaceutical

Others CAGR 9.8% (Current Market Analysis) Customization Available Yes, the report can be customized as per your need. (Free 15% Customization) Delivery Format PDF, and Excel through Email

Browse Detailed Research Insights with TOC: https://www.marketintelligencedata.com/reports/1728237/global-activated-carbon-market-outlook-2022?mode=70

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import and export, supply and demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Activated Carbon Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The Activated Carbon Market has been studied via primary and secondary research methods. The findings were validated by speaking to industry experts. We have a data estimation model to predict the rate of growth of the market up to 2028.

Related Report:

https://www.marketintelligencedata.com/reports/4637929/global-pelletized-activated-carbon-market-research-report-2022?mode=70

Global Granular Activated Carbon Market Insights And Forecast To 2028

https://www.marketintelligencedata.com/reports/2375334/global-granular-activated-carbon-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2028?mode=70

Global Activated Carbon Powders Market Growth 2022-2028

https://www.marketintelligencedata.com/reports/1562540/global-activated-carbon-powders-market-growth-2022-2028?mode=70

Global Activated Carbon Tower Market Research Report 2021