George T. 'Buddy' Hickman Joins First Health Advisory

WASHINGTON, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Health Advisory, a leading healthcare managed security and technology firm, announced that George T. "Buddy" Hickman will join the organization as Chief Strategy Officer. In this role, Hickman will be central to First Health's strategy formulation and execution. As the healthcare landscape evolves, Hickman will guide First Health to orient imperatives while assuring agile creation of secure and efficient solutions. Hickman will also serve in a customer-facing role, deepening strategic advisory know-how in support of First Health's Enterprise Security & Technology service line.

"I'm thrilled to share the news of Buddy joining First Health. As a former client, advisor, board colleague, and great friend, Buddy has had an outsized influence on our team and the industry as a whole," says Carter Groome, CEO at First Health Advisory. "As healthcare's digital agenda evolves at a torrent pace, Buddy's understanding of how to position and serve the needs of our clients will be instrumental to delivering value to organizations who place their trust in our firm."

In response to joining the First Health team, Buddy noted: "Having the unique experience of having First Health Advisory serve as my trusted business partner, then getting an insider's look while serving as its consulting advisor, my decision to join is well-informed by my having stood with a team that is consistently and highly competent, authentic and values-based. I'm delighted to join this superlative firm to the further benefit our clients."

Hickman brings a wealth of industry experience, knowledge, and his highly regarded reputation to First Health. In his tenured 30 years, Hickman has led large academic health sciences systems as CIO and provided health provider consulting leadership with E&Y and PWC across the U.S. and abroad. He has been recognized as the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME)/Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) John E. Gall, Jr. CIO of the Year. Hickman chaired the boards of both CHIME and HIMSS, and has served on numerous health industry and advisory boards including MedAllies, Health Information Exchange of New York (Hixny), MobileSmith Health, KLAS, and Better Healthcare for Northeast New York. First Health is honored to welcome Buddy Hickman as its Chief Strategy Officer.

About First Health Advisory: First Health Advisory is passionate about securing digital transformation in the healthcare domain. Experts in managed security and technology solutions, First Health Advisory collaborates with customers to safeguard their assets, preserve reputations, and protect balance sheets. Our advisors and programs derive value from investments in technology with the understanding that people have the most significant impact on an organization's risk posture and its alignment with the goals of the business. Please contact media@firsthealthadvisory.com or visit www.firsthealthadvisory.com for more information.

