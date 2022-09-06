Global clinical nutrition market size to reach USD 14.54 Billion by 2028

Pune, India, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global clinical nutrition market size was valued at USD 11,490 million in 2021 and is expected to register market growth rate of 3.4% through the forecast duration, to amass USD 14,540 million by the end of 2028.





Additionally, the report forecasts regional and worldwide market size & share by analyzing the product landscape and geographic reach. This helps businesses identify pivotal growth opportunities for the upcoming years. As part of the analysis of the competitive landscape, the research article includes company information, products offered, business overview, and the latest developments of the leading players.

The major factors driving clinical nutrition industry expansion are unhealthy dietary habits leading to malnourishment and rising cases of metabolic and chronic diseases. Additionally, a surge in the geriatric population, a rise in adoption of the home healthcare model, and an increasing number of premature births are slated to positively impact the revenue inflow of this industry.

Clinical nutrition focuses on the identification, treatment, and prevention of nutritional and metabolic abnormalities linked to acute or chronic illnesses brought on by a lack of nutrients and energy. Numerous goals are served by nutritional support, including reducing the effects of famine and enhancing the response to medical therapy.

To avoid famine and other serious repercussions, clinical nutrition support is unquestionably necessary when nutrient absorption or food intake are lowered for an extended period of time.

However, there are a number of barriers that may prevent the adoption of alternative forms of nutrition, including a lack of information, particularly in developing nations, and strict regulatory outlook.

The lack of reasonable means to ingest nourishment and the lack of acceptance of newer approaches can both be ascribed to poorer living standards in the least developed parts worldwide, which can have an impact on the clinical nutrition market growth. Furthermore, failing to recognize the significance of nutrition in COVID-19 can severely influence the patient's prognosis.

As a result, medical facilities like hospitals and clinics are better able to help patients who need nutrition tailored to their particular diseases. The use of clinical nutrition management among patients is anticipated to rise as a result of such improvements, which will improve industry statistics throughout the analysis period.

Market segmentation overview

Worldwide clinical nutrition market is segmented on the basis of type, application scope, and geographical terrain. By type the market is divided into enteral nutrition, oral, and parenteral nutrition. In terms of application scope, this marketplace is bifurcated into adults, infants & child, and geriatrics.

Elaborating geographical terrain

Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific are the key regional contributors to global clinical nutrition industry share. Of these, Europe is anticipated to record decent gains over the forecast duration, with Germany recording growth at a notable pace.

Global Clinical Nutrition Market by Type (Revenue, USD million, 2017-2028)

Oral Nutrition

Parenteral Nutrition

Enteral Nutrition

Global Clinical Nutrition Market by Application Scope (Revenue, USD million, 2017-2028)

Adults

Infants & Child

Geriatrics

Global Clinical Nutrition Market by Geographical Terrain (Revenue, USD million, 2017-2028)

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

Europe

UK

Germany

Russia

France

Italy

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

China Taiwan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

Israel





Global Clinical Nutrition Market by Industry Players (Revenue, USD million, 2017-2028)

B. Braun Melsungen

Abbott Nutrition

Claris Lifesciences

Claris Otsuka Private

Groupe Danone

Huarui Pharmaceutical

ICU Medical

Fresenius Kabi

Nutricia North America

Mead Johnson Nutrition

Meiji

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory

Nestlé Health Science

Baxter International

