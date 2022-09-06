Outlook on the Unmanned Sea Systems Global Market to 2028 - Featuring General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin and Ocean Aero Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unmanned Sea Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global unmanned sea systems market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022 to 2028. The report predicts the global unmanned sea systems market to grow with a CAGR of over 9% over the forecast period from 2022-2028. The study on unmanned sea systems market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022 to 2028.



The report on unmanned sea systems market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global unmanned sea systems market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global unmanned sea systems market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing applications of unmanned sea systems

Development in autonomous technologies

2) Restraints

High cost of production

3) Opportunities

Increasing investments in R&D of unmanned sea systems

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the unmanned sea systems market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the unmanned sea systems market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global unmanned sea systems market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Unmanned Sea Systems Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Unmanned Sea Systems Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Platform Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Capability

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Unmanned Sea Systems Market



4. Unmanned Sea Systems Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Unmanned Sea Systems Market by Platform Type

5.1. USVs

5.2. UUVs



6. Global Unmanned Sea Systems Market by Capability

6.1. Autonomous Vehicle

6.2. Remotely Operated Vehicle



7. Global Unmanned Sea Systems Market by Application

7.1. Defense

7.2. Scientific Research

7.3. Commercial

7.4. Others



8. Global Unmanned Sea Systems Market by Region 2022-2028

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Unmanned Sea Systems Market by Platform Type

8.1.2. North America Unmanned Sea Systems Market by Capability

8.1.3. North America Unmanned Sea Systems Market by Application

8.1.4. North America Unmanned Sea Systems Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Unmanned Sea Systems Market by Platform Type

8.2.2. Europe Unmanned Sea Systems Market by Capability

8.2.3. Europe Unmanned Sea Systems Market by Application

8.2.4. Europe Unmanned Sea Systems Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Unmanned Sea Systems Market by Platform Type

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Unmanned Sea Systems Market by Capability

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Unmanned Sea Systems Market by Application

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Unmanned Sea Systems Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Unmanned Sea Systems Market by Platform Type

8.4.2. RoW Unmanned Sea Systems Market by Capability

8.4.3. RoW Unmanned Sea Systems Market by Application

8.4.4. RoW Unmanned Sea Systems Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Unmanned Sea Systems Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. General Dynamics Corporation

9.2.2. Lockheed Martin

9.2.3. BAE Systems PLC

9.2.4. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

9.2.5. Atlas Elektronik

9.2.6. GATE Elektronik

9.2.7. Saab AB

9.2.8. Ocean Aero

9.2.9. Boston Engineering

9.2.10. BaltRobotics

