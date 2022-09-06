SunHydrogen Unveils Prototype Design for its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology

SANTA BARBARA, CA, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTC: HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today provided a first look at the prototype design for its forthcoming nanoparticle-based green hydrogen technology. The images can be viewed by visiting the Company’s news feed .

“Within an individual SunHydrogen panel, billions of microscopic nanoparticles are splitting apart water at the molecular level to produce hydrogen and oxygen,” said SunHydrogen’s Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Syed Mubeen.

“What you see in the rendered images is a single prototype panel contained in protective housing,” Dr. Mubeen continued. “In a future hydrogen production plant or farm, our panels would be scaled up in dimension to form a larger, more powerful array. Essentially, this prototype shows a small-scale version of both our technology and its housing.”



SunHydrogen’s prototype design carefully integrates the Company’s proprietary catalysts, light absorber and membrane integration assembly. The panel housing is built from lightweight, stable, modular materials that are easily scalable for mass manufacturing. Additionally, the design allows for efficient use of sunlight to maximize hydrogen production during the day with minimal water consumption.

SunHydrogen’s nanoparticle technology directly uses the electrical charges created by sunlight to generate hydrogen when the Sun is shining. However, when the Sun is not shining, this prototype is also able to power the catalyst and membrane integration assembly using renewable grid electricity from wind or hydropower sources.

Once the prototype design is realized, the Company’s scientific team will begin evaluating its performance and individual design elements to ensure efficient hydrogen production and collection.

“The completion of this initial prototype design marks another milestone in our path to commercializing our nanoparticle technology,” said Dr. Mubeen. “We look forward to sharing additional updates with our shareholders and supporters as we continue working toward our 2022 goals .”

About SunHydrogen, Inc.

SunHydrogen is developing a breakthrough, low-cost technology to make renewable hydrogen using sunlight and any source of water, including seawater and wastewater. The only byproduct of hydrogen fuel is pure water, unlike hydrocarbon fuels such as oil, coal and natural gas that release carbon dioxide and other contaminants into the atmosphere when used. By optimizing the science of water electrolysis at the nano-level, our low-cost nanoparticles mimic photosynthesis to efficiently use sunlight to separate hydrogen from water, ultimately producing environmentally friendly renewable hydrogen. Using our low-cost method to produce renewable hydrogen, we intend to enable a world of distributed hydrogen production for renewable electricity and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at www.SunHydrogen.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company’s reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained herein are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.