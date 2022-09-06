Green Zebra Networks, Div of GZ6G Technologies, Corp. (OTCQB: GZIC), Opens Office to Expand Into Hospitality Industry With Cybersecurity Solutions

GZ Networks Seeks Partnership Opportunities with Hotels and Restaurants



LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Green Zebra Networks, a division of GZ6G Technologies, Corp. (OTCQB: GZIC), focuses on IT advisory services, IT networking and IT managed services for small to medium size businesses in Southern California. Green Zebra Networks also supports GZ6G national enterprise clients with IT networking, cybersecurity solutions, 24/7 help desk, monitoring and managed services and Products.

GZ6G Technologies, Corp. OTCQB: GZIC, a global smart technology solutions advisor and provider for smart stadiums, universities, airports, hospitality and smart city projects , offering enterprise smart solution advisory services, smart products and services to its clients. The Company helps enterprise clients that lack time, staff, expertise, and/or technology to future proof a client venue location.

Green Zebra Networks today announced its 3rd quarter expansion plans into the hospitality and sports industry offering a complete cybersecurity, 24/7 IT help desk, and IT networking services.

Comprehensive cybersecurity package plans are being rolled out to target the needs and budgets of each prospective client. These products and services include advisory services as the standard, as well as wireless technology, cybersecurity, engineering, and IT support.

During the 3rd quarter 2022, Green Zebra Networks has been on boarding new Southern California customers that are signing business IT networking and manage services agreements.

There is a significant need for enhanced safety and security measures on Wi-Fi-connected devices within hotels, restaurants, and travel venues, providing the hospitality sector and Green Zebra Networks with a large opportunity to serve a growing market. Cyberattacks have risen steadily within the hospitality industry, with an average cost of $4.0 million per data security breach, and potentially causing lost revenue, resulting in the necessity for constant and thorough monitoring. [SM3]

3rd Qtr 2022 - Going to Market

Green Zebra Networks leased its first Southern California office in June 2021 after closing in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The mission redesign the office into a best-in-class technology and security infrastructure and open the office to the public by June 2022. In May 2022, the office held a grand opening ahead of schedule, with the Mayor of Irvine attending the ribbon cutting ceremony. The office was designed to showcase the latest smart IT technologies solutions that can provide business owners and city officials with real-time “WOW” experiences.

GZ6G Technologies has invested approximately two million dollars to build its best-in-class smart solutions IT networking, cybersecurity solutions and managed service office in order to be ready to welcome potential clients in 3rd Qtr 2022. We are excited to see the client sales pipeline grow and convert into new customer recurring and nonrecurring monthly revenue that started in 3rd quarter of 2022.

“The vital work of building the technical secure infrastructure of our company has been the toughest challenge over the last year; it’s exciting to finally begin driving revenue to show we offer value to an emerging smart technology industry, our shareholders and the communities we serve,” said Coleman Smith, CEO of GZ6G Technologies. “The downtime created by the pandemic in the global markets allowed our team to build out our new offices, streamline and focus on our goals. Going forward we remain focused and committed to increasing sales and reducing expenses with the intent of continuing to expand our sales and support teams as we grow recurring monthly revenue, while increasing customer value and opportunities.”

“Our next challenge is tackling the hospitality industry,” continued Smith. “With our best-in-class showroom, tools and software allows the business to protect a client’s most precious assets and data. We are confident that we can provide prospective clients and customers with peace of mind in an ever-changing technology world while keeping the business free and secure from cyber threats.”

Hospitality Industry Needs Experts

The hospitality industry, among many other industries, lack the time to manage staff to monitor, expertise to adapt quickly, and or knowledge to select a qualified technology advisors and vendors like Green Zebra Networks.

Hospitality Potential Issues

Data threats can take many forms, including phishing, ransomware, malware, or social engineering. These risks, combined with a workforce that is increasingly more connected with remote devices, create a complicated security challenge. Green Zebra Networks’ cybersecurity team monitors new and emerging threats 24/7 and builds a multi-layer defense strategy to keep businesses’ data safe.

Within the hospitality system, hotels for instance, a cyberattack could be extremely detrimental, not just for companies, but for staff and guests. For instance, cybercriminals can access sensitive guest and employee information, including credit card details at check-in and personal staff data when clocking in for a shift. The Company’s expansion towards the hospitality industry, including restaurants, bars, clubs, and hotels, means GZ Networks can offer more valuable assistance at the national level.

“With companies large and small under constant cyber threat, the need for a trusted smart solution advisors & IT managed service provider (MSP), with cybersecurity fortification capabilities, is paramount. As technology smart IT advisors we built our business on the MSP infrastructure business model to support the industries cybersecurity need, Green Zebra Networks is able to fortify a venue’s infrastructure by allowing companies to better prepare for cyberattacks, enabling stringent procedures and systems to avert cyber crimes and shield future attacks,” Smith added.

There are many reasons companies require comprehensive security and infrastructure, starting with prevention, as businesses face several technology challenges, including:

Data spread across various silos and databases; Green Zebra Networks’ cybersecurity enhancements help integrate data for a streamlined work environment.

Green Zebra Networks’ cybersecurity enhancements help integrate data for a streamlined work environment. File back-up, although imperative, it is often overlooked.

although imperative, it is often overlooked. Proprietary company information, can be accessed without proper security tools in place, allowing bad actors to access information 24/7.

can be accessed without proper security tools in place, allowing bad actors to access information 24/7. Lack of training and support results in businesses being ill-equipped to handle cyber crimes, causing costly outcomes.

results in businesses being ill-equipped to handle cyber crimes, causing costly outcomes. Unaccounted for assets, allows hackers to gain valuable data from company-owned computers, tablets, smartphones, and connected printers.



“Green Zebra Networks was founded on the ideals of complete transparency and providing our customers with best-in-class products and services,” commented Karl Hoenecke, Director of Sales and Operations for Green Zebra Networks. “Our cybersecurity tools keep customers fully and immediately apprised of any harmful situations or potential vulnerabilities. Building trust and confidence with the customer is our number one priority. It is part of our core values and what sets us apart from the rest.”

For more information on Green Zebra Networks IT packages, contact a business advisor at askus@greenzebra.net .

Coming Soon. GZ6G Technologies will host a webinar on September 8th, 2022 which will be open to current and prospective shareholders. The virtual event is titled “Revenue Roadmap Update for Shareholders” and attendees will learn about recent Company updates, revenue generation, and contracts. You won’t want to miss this! Follow GZ6G on Twitter @greenzebra or contact the Investor Relations team at ir@greenzebra.net for more information.

About Green Zebra Networks

Green Zebra Networks is a leading smart solutions provider of IT and wireless consulting, wireless survey and system installation, 24/7 cybersecurity monitoring and risk detection, data backup and recovery, managed services, and portal data capture and monetization. For more information, visit: www.gzsmartnetworks.com .

About GZ6G Technologies Corp.

For more information visit: www.gz6g.com and follow us on Twitter: @greenzebra .

