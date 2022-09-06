Global medical gas equipment market size to record 6.3% CAGR through 2028

Pune, India, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global medical gas equipment market accounted for USD 3,742.9 million in 2021 and is anticipated to value nearly USD 5,751 million by the end of 2028, while progressing at a 6.3% CAGR over the study timeline.





The document also highlights the key driving forces, challenges, and opportunities in order to have a brief understanding of the nature of business in the ensuing years. It also mentions an in-depth analysis of the product categories, gross margin, business overview, and latest developments of the key industry players to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions.

The various drivers contributing to market growth are an increase in healthcare expenditure from private and public authorities, rising infrastructure activities, and growing manufacturing demand for medical gas globally.

Infrastructure development creates a substantial need for efficient movement of medical gases around the facility because they are a crucial component of treatment and diagnosis in contemporary healthcare facilities. As a result, the medical gas equipment market size is projected to surge over 2022-2028.

The demand for medical gases is anticipated to rise on account of the rising geriatric population which is seen to be more sensitive to numerous respiratory illnesses that need quick medical attention.

Age-related diseases increase the risk factor which eventually boosts the market share for medical gas equipment. In addition, lifestyle practices like smoking and lack of exercise are some of the main reasons boosting the incidence rates of respiratory ailments.

In order to maintain a controlled and secure delivery of various medicinal gases throughout the institution, medical gas equipment is placed in healthcare settings. Helium, oxygen, carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide, and nitrogen are just a few examples of medical gases that are used in therapeutic and diagnostic operations.

According to Press Information Bureau Delhi report, the installation of 162 specialized PSA medical oxygen generation plants in public health facilities received USD 2,010 million in January 2021 through PM Care Fund Trust. Government support like these helped fuel demand, which in turn helped the medical gas equipment market flourish.

Elaborating market segmentation

Worldwide medical gas equipment business sphere is segmented on the basis of type, application scope, and regional landscape. By type, the market is divided into masks, manifolds, medical air compressors, and others. In terms of application scope, this marketplace is bifurcated into clinics, hospitals, and others.

Regional landscape overview

The regional analysis of global medical gas equipment industry vertical spans the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Americas is anticipated to amass healthy gains during the study timeframe due to rising infrastructure activities, and growing manufacturing demand for medical gas.

Similarly, as for the Europe market, Germany is expected to witness considerable growth across the forecast duration owing to increasing medical healthcare expenditures and rising government initiatives.

Global Medical Gas Equipment Market by Product Type (Revenue, USD million, 2017-2028)

Masks

Medical Air Compressors

Manifolds

Others

Global Medical Gas Equipment Market by Application Scope (Revenue, USD million, 2017-2028)

Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Global Medical Gas Equipment Market by Regional Landscape (Revenue, USD million, 2017-2028)

Americas

United States

Mexico

Brazil

Canada

APAC

Australia

China

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

China Taiwan

Europe

Russia

Italy

Germany

France

UK

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Global Medical Gas Equipment Market by Competitive Analysis (Revenue, USD million, 2017-2028)

Air Liquide S.A.

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Praxair Inc.

Linde Gas Plc

Air Gas Inc.

BeaconMedaes LLC

Medical Gas Solutions

Allied Health Care Organization

Ohio Medical Corporation

Powerex. Corporation

Amico Corporation

Gentec-EO

