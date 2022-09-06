Unicycive Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNCY), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease, today announced that Company management will participate at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 12-14, 2022 in New York City. Shalabh Gupta, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Unicycive, will virtually present a corporate overview, which will be available On-Demand beginning at 7:00 am ET on Monday, September 12, 2022 through the end of the conference.



A webcast of Dr. Gupta’s presentation will also be available on the Investors section of the Unicycive website at https://ir.unicycive.com/events-presentations/ir-calendar, where it will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for kidney diseases. Unicycive’s lead drug, Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. UNI-494 is a patent-protected new chemical entity in late preclinical development for the treatment of acute kidney injury. For more information, please visit www.unicycive.com.

Investor Contact:

ir@unicycive.com

(650) 900-5470

Anne Marie Fields

Stern Investor Relations

annemarie.fields@sternir.com

212-362-1200

SOURCE: Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc.