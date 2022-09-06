BERNINA announces Dream Studio Sweepstakes to give away over $100,000 in prizes

AURORA, Ill., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you dream about having a dedicated space for sewing and creating, equipped with the best sewing machines and furnishings, now is your chance! BERNINA is pleased to announce the Dream Studio Sweepstakes, with over $100,000 in prizes from BERNINA of America, bernette, Brewer, LauraStar, Benartex, OESD, Horn of America, Amanda Murphy, and Sookie Sews.



"This is our biggest sweepstakes," said Paul Ashworth, President of BERNINA of America. "We are delighted to have partnered with such creative and talented BERNINA ambassadors, like Amanda Murphy, Sookie Sews, and Julian Creates, to help sewists create their dream studio."

The Sweepstakes prize pool is worth over $100,000, featuring monthly prize package winners and a grand prize valued at over $30,000, which includes $25,000 to spend on any BERNINA or bernette products at MSRP.

Participants can earn entries into the sweepstakes by entering online at www.bernina.com or via mail and can earn additional entries by designing their Dream Studio in the exclusive BERNINA Dream Studio Planner.

“Whilst the sweepstakes is exciting, the engaging Dream Studio Designer provides everyone the opportunity to see themselves with a BERNINA”, said Ashworth. “You can choose from celebrity sewist-styled rooms or completely do it yourself, replicating the precise dimensions of your home; it’s a lot of fun.”

The Sweepstakes launched on September 1, 2022, and will end July 27, 2022. Prizes include top of the line sewing machines, sewing accessories, sewing tables, steamers, irons, sewing software, sewing/quilting patterns, sewing brands gift cards, online sewing classes, and sewing books.



No purchase is necessary, and a purchase will not increase your chance of winning. The competition is open to legal residents of the 50 United States (D.C.), 18 years of age and older. For Official Rules, prize descriptions and odds disclosure go to www.BERNINA.com.

About BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 125 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on BERNINA's blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. Shop for BERNINA products online or buy directly from your nearest BERNINA Dealer. Follow BERNINA on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. BERNINA's sister machine, bernette, can be found on Instagram. You can also find helpful tips and tutorials for every skill level on BERNINA's Blog, WeAllSew.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2647825f-5e0f-4905-b8cc-1ca4fe55cdbc