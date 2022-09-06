Talaris Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON and LOUISVILLE Ky., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TALS), a late-clinical stage cell therapy company developing therapies with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe immune and blood disorders, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in the following investor conferences:



Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat date: Monday, September 12, 2022

Fireside chat time: 1:40 p.m. ET

Location: Sheraton Hotel, New York, NY

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Presentation date: Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Presentation time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the investors section of the Talaris website at www.talaristx.com. After the live webcast, a replay of the events can be found on the Talaris website.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a late-clinical stage cell therapy company developing therapies with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe immune and blood disorders. Talaris maintains corporate offices in Boston, MA, its cell processing facility in Louisville, KY, and additional research operations in Houston, TX.

