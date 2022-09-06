IGM Biosciences to Present at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IGMS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing IgM antibodies, today announced that Fred Schwarzer, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in three upcoming investor conferences in New York:



Fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 12 at 1:40 p.m. EST

Fireside chat at the Baird 2022 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 13 at 3:45 p.m. EST

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 14 at 3:30 p.m. EST



A live webcast of the events will be available on the “Events and Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://investor.igmbio.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentations.

About IGM Biosciences, Inc.

IGM Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing and delivering a new class of medicines to treat patients with cancer, infectious diseases and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The Company’s pipeline of clinical and preclinical assets is based on the IgM antibody, which has 10 binding sites compared to conventional IgG antibodies with only 2 binding sites. The Company also has an exclusive worldwide collaboration agreement with Sanofi to create, develop, manufacture, and commercialize IgM antibody agonists against oncology and immunology and inflammation targets. For more information, please visit www.igmbio.com.

Contact

Argot Partners

David Pitts

212-600-1902

igmbio@argotpartners.com