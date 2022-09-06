Acreage Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences and Events

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage” or the “Company”) (CSE: ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U), (OTCQX: ACRHF, ACRDF), a vertically integrated, multi-state operator of cannabis cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., today announced its leadership team will participate in the following conferences and events in September:



3rd Annual New Jersey Cannabis Convention (NECANN), September 9-10, 2022, Atlantic City: Lynsi Sheckler, Director of Compliance, will moderate the panel “NJ Rules: Understanding the State’s Track and Trace Program” at 10:30 AM ET on Saturday, September 10, 2022. For more information on the event, click here .

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, September 13-14, 2022, Chicago: Peter Caldini, Chief Executive Officer, will be featured on the panel “East Coast on the Rise: How Cannabis in the Tri-State is Taking Focus” at 1:10 PM CT on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, on the industry stage, in addition to a Company presentation at 3:30 PM CT that same day on the investor stage. Mr. Caldini will also attend one-on-one meetings throughout the event. For more information on the event, click here .

About Acreage Holdings, Inc.

Acreage is a multi-state operator of cannabis ‎cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., including the Company’s national retail store ‎brand, The Botanist. With its principal address in New York City, Acreage’s wide range of national and regionally available cannabis products include the award-winning The Botanist brand, craft brand Superflux, the Tweed brand, the Prime medical brand in Pennsylvania, the Innocent brand in Illinois and others. Acreage also owns Universal Hemp, LLC, a hemp subsidiary dedicated to the distribution, marketing and sale of CBD products throughout the U.S. Since its founding in 2011, Acreage has focused on building and scaling operations to create a seamless, consumer-focused, branded experience. Learn more at www.acreageholdings.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

