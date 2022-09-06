Acreage Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences and Events

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage” or the “Company”) (CSE: ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U), (OTCQX: ACRHF, ACRDF), a vertically integrated, multi-state operator of cannabis cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., today announced its leadership team will participate in the following conferences and events in September:
3rd Annual New Jersey Cannabis Convention (NECANN), September 9-10, 2022, Atlantic City: Lynsi Sheckler, Director of Compliance, will moderate the panel “NJ Rules: Understanding the State’s Track and Trace Program” at 10:30 AM ET on Saturday, September 10, 2022. For more information on the event, click here.
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, September 13-14, 2022, Chicago: Peter Caldini, Chief Executive Officer, will be featured on the panel “East Coast on the Rise: How Cannabis in the Tri-State is Taking Focus” at 1:10 PM CT on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, on the industry stage, in addition to a Company presentation at 3:30 PM CT that same day on the investor stage. Mr. Caldini will also attend one-on-one meetings throughout the event. For more information on the event, click here.
About Acreage Holdings, Inc.
Acreage is a multi-state operator of cannabis cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., including the Company’s national retail store brand, The Botanist. With its principal address in New York City, Acreage’s wide range of national and regionally available cannabis products include the award-winning The Botanist brand, craft brand Superflux, the Tweed brand, the Prime medical brand in Pennsylvania, the Innocent brand in Illinois and others. Acreage also owns Universal Hemp, LLC, a hemp subsidiary dedicated to the distribution, marketing and sale of CBD products throughout the U.S. Since its founding in 2011, Acreage has focused on building and scaling operations to create a seamless, consumer-focused, branded experience. Learn more at www.acreageholdings.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.
