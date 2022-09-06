Evergold Announces Appointment of Charlie Greig as Chief Exploration Officer and Director

TORONTO, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergold Corp. (“Evergold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: EVER, OTC: EVGUF, WKN: A2PTHZ). The Company is pleased to announce that C.J. “Charlie” Greig, P.Geo, this year’s recipient of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada’s Bill Dennis Exploration Award, has assumed the role of Chief Exploration Officer for the Company and has been appointed to the Board of Directors. The new roles formalize the significant contribution and commitment Mr. Greig brings to the exploration and technical direction of Evergold.



“We are very pleased to formalize Charlie’s role and contribution to Evergold with these appointments,” said Kevin Keough, President & CEO. “Charlie is a co-founder of Evergold, having contributed several of his best property assets to the Company in exchange for equity, and since that time applying his wealth of technical expertise and exploration experience to their advancement. As such he remains, with management, highly motivated to see Evergold succeed, to which end he is taking the exploration lead on our exciting forthcoming Holy Cross, B.C. drill program, as well as overseeing our return next season to our high-grade discovery at the GL1 Main Zone on our Golden Lion, B.C. property, and finalizing drill targets at Rockland, Nevada.”

Commenting, Charlie Greig said: “I am excited to formally join Evergold and, in particular, to be involved in the first-ever drill-test of the Holy Cross property, which in the past attracted the attention of major mining companies including Noranda and Phelps Dodge, yet to date has never seen a drill. The Company is in the final phases of systematic, on-the-ground geophysical, geochemical, and geological fieldwork at Holy Cross, which I first staked nearly a decade ago. The property hosts epithermal low sulphidation-style Au-Ag mineralization and widespread silicification and pyrite alteration in a system associated with rhyolitic rocks and with extensive silver, gold and multi-element gold-pathfinder soil geochemical anomalies (e.g., Bi, Te, Sb, Hg, Th, Cu, Pb, As, Mo). Near surface, the system also coincides with Induced Polarization geophysical anomalies, which represent attractive depth targets.”

Board and Officer Changes

Charlie replaces Bernice Greig, LLB, who is stepping down after 3 years of service as a director for Evergold. The Company also reports Andrew Mitchell has stepped down from his position of Vice President, Exploration to pursue his own business venture, Junior Mining Hub, a company that he founded and operates. Readers may view more about the Holy Cross project on Junior Mining Hub at: https://map.juniormininghub.com?gid=206&modal=project_summary.

About Evergold

Evergold Corp. is a Canadian explorer focused on precious metals projects in B.C. (Golden Lion, Holy Cross), and Nevada (Rockland). Company management is proven, with a track record of exploration success, most recently the establishment of GT Gold Corp. in 2016 and the discovery of the Saddle South epithermal vein and Saddle North porphyry copper-gold deposits near Iskut B.C. GT Gold was acquired in 2021 by Newmont Corporation. All three of the Company’s priority projects host epithermal gold-silver systems. Holy Cross will be drilled for the first time in October this year. Golden Lion hosts a long, broad near-surface gold-silver zone, within which the Company discovered the first high-grade domain in the last three drill holes of the 2021 season. Follow-up drilling is now anticipated for the 2023 field season. At Rockland, work by the Company this year has revealed tantalizing new geophysical targets associated with geochemical anomalies and known gold zones which offer excellent potential for strong drill results, including high-grades, when drilling gets underway in 2023. A drill permit for Rockland is anticipated in the near future.

For additional information, please contact:

Kevin M. Keough

President and CEO

Tel: (613) 622-1916

www.evergoldcorp.ca

kevin.keough@evergoldcorp.ca

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

