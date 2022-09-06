G1 Therapeutics to Host Virtual R&D Day on September 15, 2022

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced that the Company will host a virtual R&D Day, “Innovations in Oncology: The Science of Trilaciclib”, on Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET.



G1 will review the development and expansion strategy for trilaciclib, its innovative investigational therapy to improve the lives and outcomes of people living with cancer. The Company will also present new preclinical data supporting potential of trilaciclib to work synergistically with other anti-cancer therapies. Trilaciclib is currently in clinical trials assessing its myeloprotective and anti-tumor immunomodulatory effects in a range of tumor types and in combination with a variety of treatments, including ADCs and checkpoint inhibitors.

Additionally, the program will feature insights from leading clinicians on the differentiated and broadly applicable immune-based mechanism of action of trilaciclib; the importance of transient CDK4/6 inhibition; and the urgent need to improve treatment options for patients with colorectal cancer:

Shom Goel, B Med Sci, MBBS, FRACP, PhD, Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, The University of Melbourne

Richard Goldberg, MD, Professor Emeritus and former Director, West Virginia University Cancer Institute (WVUCI)

A webcast of the event can be accessed on the Events & Presentations page of www.g1therapeutics.com. The webcast will be archived on the same page for 90 days following the event.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer, including the Company’s first commercial product, COSELA® (trilaciclib). G1 has a deep clinical pipeline and is executing a tumor-agnostic development plan evaluating COSELA in a variety of solid tumors, including colorectal, breast, lung, and bladder cancers. G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics™ and the G1 Therapeutics logo and COSELA® and the COSELA logo are trademarks of G1 Therapeutics, Inc.

