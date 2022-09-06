Investors who Lost over $100,000 in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the pending Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE).



Investors with losses more than $100,000 in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) between June 15, 2021, and August 26, 2022, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: October 31, 2022. NYSE: AZRE investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On August 30, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Azure Power Global Limited. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that there were procedural irregularities, including deviations from safety and quality standards, at one of Azure's plants, that certain project data was manipulated, that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's internal controls and procedures were not effective, that Azure had received a credible whistleblower report alleging such misconduct, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



