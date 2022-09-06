Kingsoft Cloud Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

BEIJING, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (“Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KC), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Mr. Tao Zou, Chief Executive Officer of Kingsoft Cloud, commented, “Despite the challenging operating environment since the second half of 2021, we see vast and definite opportunities brought about by digital transformation. It is our firm commitment to tackle the challenges and embrace the opportunities head-on with our unique value propositions, including among others, (1) “building a business led by technology” to continuously perfect our scalable core technologies and products; (2) turn-key solution driven sales to offer readily accessible and tangible value of cloud adoption for traditional enterprises in China; and (3) adhering to neutrality and remaining one of the most trusted cloud service provider across industry verticals. We believe, with such value propositions, we will be able to penetrate deep in existing verticals, while tapping into transferrable expertise and Kingsoft and Xiaomi ecosystem, to strategically expand into new industry vertical for sustainable quality growth.”

Mr. Henry He, Chief Financial Officer of Kingsoft Cloud, added, “Our total revenues amounted to RMB1,906.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. Among which, revenues from public cloud services amounted to RMB1,289.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. As we continued to proactively scale down our CDN services, its gross billing decreased by 30% year-over-year, while computing and storage services’ gross billing increased by 5% year-over-year. Revenues from enterprise cloud services amounted to RMB616.6 million, largely stable year-over-year, as we navigated through challenging operating environment which slowed down bidding and project deployment process during the second quarter. Meanwhile, to drive efficiency, we have executed cost control measures and successfully saved RMB252.6 million in total costs on a sequential basis.

Despite the challenges, we remain confident about our long-term prospect and value. We are pleased to announce that we intend to enter into a repurchase agreement with potential size no more than US$30 million during a 90 days window, subject to agreements to be finalized with repurchase agent. This action is pursuant to and part of the US$100 million repurchase program authorized by the board and announced back in March 2022. As usual, the timing, structure and dollar amount of the repurchase will be subject to, among others, the market conditions, terms to be agreed with the relevant repurchase agent, the trading prices of ADSs, and the relevant securities rules and regulations.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total Revenues reached RMB1,906.5 million (US$284.61 million), representing a decrease of 12.3% from RMB2,173.7 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to our proactive scaling down of CDN services, with its gross billings decreased by 30% on year-over-year basis, as well as the delays to the deployment and bidding process of our enterprise cloud projects mainly caused by the resurgences of COVID-19.

Revenues from public cloud services decreased by 16.9% to RMB1,289.1 million (US$192.5 million), compared with RMB1,550.8 million in the same quarter of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to the above-mentioned scaling down of our CDN services, and partially offset by the increase of billings from computing and storage services.





Revenues from enterprise cloud services were RMB616.6 million (US$92.0 million), representing a slight decrease of 0.9% from RMB622.1 million in the same quarter of 2021. The slight decrease was mainly due to the difficult operating and market environments as a result of COVID resurgences, which slowed down bidding and project deployment process.





Other revenues were RMB0.8 million (US$0.1 million) in the second quarter of 2022.



Cost of revenues was RMB1,841.3 million (US$274.9 million), representing a decrease of 12.1% from RMB2,093.9 million last quarter and a decrease of 10.4% from RMB2,055.2 million in the same quarter of 2021. IDC costs decreased by RMB81.3 million from last quarter to RMB1,029.1 million this quarter, in line with our proactive scale down of our CDN services. Depreciation and amortization costs increased slightly by 1.2% quarter-over-quarter to RMB249.1 million as a result of continued capex. Fulfillment costs decreased from RMB184.5 million last quarter to RMB24.7 million this quarter, mainly due to the slowdown of deployment process as a result of the resurgences of COVID-19. Other costs were RMB48.6 million this quarter.

Gross profit was RMB65.2 million (US$9.7 million), compared with RMB80.0 million last quarter and RMB118.5 million in the same period in 2021. Gross margin was 3.4%, compared with 3.7% last quarter and 5.5% in the same period in 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit2 were RMB68.4 million (US$10.2 million), compared with RMB83.6 million last quarter and RMB121.4 million in the same period in 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin was 3.6%, compared with 3.8% last quarter and 5.6% in the same period in 2021.

Total operating expenses were RMB617.2 million (US$92.2 million), compared with RMB612.8 million last quarter and RMB438.9 million in the same period in 2021.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB146.2 million (US$21.8 million), compared with RMB144.4 million last quarter and RMB96.1 million in the same period in 2021.

General and administrative expenses were RMB250.1 million (US$37.3 million), compared with RMB221.8 million last quarter and RMB110.6 million in the same period in 2021.

1 This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB6.6981 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2022 as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

2 Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as gross profit excluding share-based compensation allocated in the cost of revenues and we define Non-GAAP gross margin as Non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenues. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.

Research and development expenses were RMB220.9 million (US$33.0 million), compared with RMB246.6 million last quarter and RMB232.3 million in the same period in 2021.

Operating loss was RMB552.0 million (US$82.4 million), compared with operating loss of RMB532.8 million last quarter and RMB320.5 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Net loss was RMB810.5 million (US$121.0 million), compared with net loss of RMB554.8 million last quarter and RMB220.6 million in the same quarter of 2021. The increase of net loss was mainly due to the significant depreciation of RMB against USD, resulting foreign exchange loss of RMB229.2 million this quarter.

Non-GAAP net loss was RMB451.7 million (US$67.4 million), compared with net loss of RMB450.9 million last quarter and RMB235.6 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP EBITDA was RMB-147.7 million (US$-22.1 million), compared with RMB-152.2 million last quarter and RMB-55.3 million in the same quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin was -7.7%, compared with -7.0% last quarter and -2.5% in the same quarter of 2021.

Basic and diluted net loss per share was RMB0.22 (US$0.03), compared with RMB0.15 last quarter and RMB0.07 in the same quarter of 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were RMB5,352.0 million (US$799.0 million) as of June 30, 2022, compared to RMB5,604.0 million as of March 31, 2022.

Outstanding ordinary shares were 3,663,417,840 as of June 30, 2022, equivalent to about 244,227,856 ADSs.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2022, the Company expects total revenues to be between RMB1.95 billion and RMB2.15 billion, representing a quarter-over-quarter increase of 2.3% to 12.8%. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). In evaluating our business, we consider and use certain non-GAAP measures, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP EBITDA margin, Non-GAAP net loss and Non-GAAP net loss margin, as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define Non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding share-based compensation allocated in the cost of revenues, and we define Non-GAAP gross margin as Non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenues. We define Non-GAAP net loss as net loss excluding share-based compensation, foreign exchange gain (loss), other gain (loss), net and other income (expense), net and we define Non-GAAP net loss margin as adjusted net loss as a percentage of revenues. We define Non-GAAP EBITDA as Non-GAAP net loss excluding interest income, interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization, and we define Non-GAAP EBITDA margin as Non-GAAP EBITDA as a percentage of revenues. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. We also believe that the use of these non-GAAP measures facilitates investors’ assessment of our operating performance.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect our operations. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

We compensate for these limitations by reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We encourage you to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Exchan g e Rate Information

This press release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB6.6981 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2022 as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

About Kin g soft Cloud Holdin g s Limited

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is a leading independent cloud service provider in China. With extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting- edge cloud-native products based on vigorous cloud technology research and development capabilities, well-architected industry-specific solutions and end- to-end fulfillment and deployment, Kingsoft Cloud offers comprehensive, reliable and trusted cloud service to customers in strategically selected verticals.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.ks y un.com .

KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands) Dec 31,

2021 Jun 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 4,217,528 2,732,331 407,926 Restricted cash 239,093 44,439 6,635 Accounts receivable, net 3,570,975 2,872,904 428,913 Short-term investments 2,491,056 2,619,701 391,111 Prepayments and other assets 1,687,021 1,694,048 252,914 Amounts due from related parties 207,143 357,853 53,426 Total current assets 12,412,816 10,321,276 1,540,924 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 2,364,103 2,449,659 365,724 Intangible assets, net 1,169,767 1,086,514 162,212 Prepayments and other assets 29,066 22,437 3,350 Equity investments 207,166 271,146 40,481 Goodwill 4,625,115 4,605,724 687,616 Amounts due from related parties 5,758 4,889 730 Operating lease right-of-use assets 256,451 225,225 33,625 Deferred tax assets,net 7,798 13,464 2,010 Total non-current assets 8,665,224 8,679,058 1,295,748 Total assets 21,078,040 19,000,334 2,836,672 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term bank loans 1,348,166 1,266,270 189,049 Accounts payable 2,938,632 2,409,134 359,674 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,223,840 2,748,407 410,326 Income tax payable 60,217 43,163 6,444 Amounts due to related parties 836,435 826,042 123,325 Current operating lease liabilities 108,590 100,620 15,022 Total current liabilities 7,515,880 7,393,636 1,103,840 Non-current liabilities: Deferred tax liabilities 205,889 192,004 28,665 Amounts due to related parties 472,882 354,392 52,909 Other liabilities 1,232,677 206,611 30,846 Non-current operating lease liabilities 158,289 138,433 20,668 Total non-current liabilities 2,069,737 891,440 133,088 Total liabilities 9,585,617 8,285,076 1,236,928 Shareholders’ equity: Ordinary shares 24,782 24,892 3,716 Additional paid-in capital 18,245,801 18,458,178 2,755,733 Accumulated deficit (7,458,752 ) (8,814,998 ) (1,316,045 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (207,882 ) 175,099 26,142 Total Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shareholders’ equity 10,603,949 9,843,171 1,469,546 Noncontrolling interests 888,474 872,087 130,199 Total equity 11,492,423 10,715,258 1,599,745 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 21,078,040 19,000,334 2,836,673







KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30,

2021 March 31,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues: Public cloud services 1,550,777 1,380,807 1,289,144 192,464 2,942,610 2,669,951 398,613 Enterprise cloud services 622,145 792,509 616,574 92,052 1,042,177 1,409,083 210,371 Others 765 493 780 116 2,432 1,273 190 Total revenues 2,173,687 2,173,809 1,906,498 284,633 3,987,219 4,080,307 609,174 Cost of revenues (2,055,205 ) (2,093,851 ) (1,841,294 ) (274,898 ) (3,752,234 ) (3,935,145 ) (587,502 ) Gross profit 118,482 79,958 65,204 9,735 234,985 145,162 21,672 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses (96,058 ) (144,405 ) (146,210 ) (21,829 ) (208,884 ) (290,615 ) (43,388 ) General and administrative expenses (110,637 ) (221,763 ) (250,073 ) (37,335 ) (201,814 ) (471,836 ) (70,443 ) Research and development expenses (232,252 ) (246,633 ) (220,946 ) (32,986 ) (496,888 ) (467,579 ) (69,808 ) Total operating expenses (438,947 ) (612,801 ) (617,229 ) (92,150 ) (907,586 ) (1,230,030 ) (183,639 ) Operating loss (320,465 ) (532,843 ) (552,025 ) (82,415 ) (672,601 ) (1,084,868 ) (161,967 ) Interest income 18,927 21,157 17,490 2,611 36,673 38,647 5,770 Interest expense (6,689 ) (34,066 ) (34,207 ) (5,107 ) (10,555 ) (68,273 ) (10,193 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) 71,277 (18,741 ) (229,237 ) (34,224 ) 22,902 (247,978 ) (37,022 ) Other gain, net 15,357 (12,035 ) (15,931 ) (2,378 ) 21,139 (27,966 ) (4,175 ) Other income (expense), net 4,464 20,038 (37 ) (6 ) 6,390 20,001 2,986 Loss before income taxes (217,129 ) (556,490 ) (813,947 ) (121,519 ) (596,052 ) (1,370,437 ) (204,601 ) Income tax expense (3,469 ) 1,670 3,483 520 (6,755 ) 5,153 769 Net loss (220,598 ) (554,820 ) (810,464 ) (120,999 ) (602,807 ) (1,365,284 ) (203,832 ) Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (244 ) (1,571 ) (7,467 ) (1,115 ) 11 (9,038 ) (1,349 ) Net loss attributable to Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (220,354 ) (553,249 ) (802,997 ) (119,884 ) (602,818 ) (1,356,246 ) (202,483 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted (0.07 ) (0.15 ) (0.22 ) (0.03 ) (0.18 ) (0.37 ) (0.06 ) Shares used in the net loss per share computation: Basic and diluted 3,351,178,745 3,648,282,282 3,654,629,480 3,654,629,480 3,347,286,795 3,651,473,415 3,651,473,415 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustments (132,888 ) (9,764 ) 392,389 58,582 (62,115 ) 382,625 57,124 Comprehensive loss (353,486 ) (564,584 ) (418,075 ) (62,417 ) (664,922 ) (982,659 ) (146,708 ) Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (244 ) 408 (9,799 ) (1,463 ) 11 (9,391 ) (1,402 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shareholders (353,242 ) (564,992 ) (408,276 ) (60,954 ) (1,515,047 ) (973,268 ) (145,306 )





KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for percentage) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30,

2021 March 31,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Gross profit 118,482 79,958 65,204 9,735 234,985 145,162 21,672 Adjustments: – Share-based compensation expenses 2,961 3,619 3,209 479 8,460 6,828 1,019 Adjusted gross profit 121,443 83,577 68,413 10,214 243,445 151,990 22,691





KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for percentage) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30,

2021 March 31,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2022 Gross margin 5.5 % 3.7 % 3.4 % 5.9 % 3.6 % Adjusted gross margin 5.6 % 3.8 % 3.6 % 6.1 % 3.7 %





KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for percentage) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30,

2021 March 31,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net Loss (220,598 ) (554,820 ) (810,464 ) (120,999 ) (602,807 ) (1,365,284 ) (203,832 ) Adjustments: – Share-based compensation expenses 76,092 93,182 113,557 16,954 199,205 206,739 30,865 – Foreign exchange loss (gain) (71,277 ) 18,741 229,237 34,224 (22,902 ) 247,978 37,022 – Other gain, net (15,357 ) 12,035 15,931 2,378 (21,139 ) 27,966 4,175 – Other expense (income), net (4,464 ) (20,038 ) 37 6 (6,390 ) (20,001 ) (2,986 ) Adjusted net loss (235,604 ) (450,900 ) (451,702 ) (67,437 ) (454,033 ) (902,602 ) (134,756 ) Adjustments: 0 – Interest income (18,927 ) (21,157 ) (17,490 ) (2,611 ) (36,673 ) (38,647 ) (5,770 ) – Interest expense 6,689 34,066 34,207 5,107 10,555 68,273 10,193 – Income tax expense 3,469 (1,670 ) (3,483 ) (520 ) 6,755 (5,153 ) (769 ) – Depreciation and amortization 189,123 287,481 290,756 43,409 369,589 578,237 86,329 Adjusted EBITDA (55,250 ) (152,180 ) (147,712 ) (22,052 ) (103,807 ) (299,892 ) (44,773 )





KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for percentage) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30,

2021 March 31,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2022 Net loss margin -10.1 % -25.5 % -42.5 % -15.1 % -33.5 % Adjusted net loss margin -10.8 % -20.7 % -23.7 % -11.4 % -22.1 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin -2.5 % -7.0 % -7.7 % -2.6 % -7.3 %



