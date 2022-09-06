uniQure to Participate in Upcoming Industry Conferences in September

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor and scientific conferences:
- Citi’s 17th Annual BioPharma Conference, September 7 – 8, 2022
- Members of uniQure’s management team, including Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer, and Ricardo Dolmetsch, Ph.D., president of research and development, will participate in one-on-one investor meetings on Wednesday, September 7th.
- Wells Fargo 2022 Healthcare Conference, September 7 – 9, 2022
- Members of uniQure’s management team, including Mr. Kapusta, will participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Thursday, September 8th.
- A fireside chat with Mr. Kapusta will take place the same day from 8:00 to 8:30 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Media section of the uniQure website.
- H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, September 12 – 14, 2022
- Members of uniQure’s management team, including Dr. Dolmetsch, will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Wednesday, September 14th.
- A pre-recorded fireside chat with Matt Kapusta will be available for conference participants and accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Media section of the uniQure website starting on September 12th.
- Cantor Fitzgerald Cell & Gene Therapy Conference, September 15, 2022
- Members of uniQure’s management team, along with Mr. Kapusta, will participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Thursday, September 15th.
- Mr. Kapusta also will participate in a panel discussion, “The ABCs of Gene Therapies, Starting with the Importance of AAV”, on September 15th from 1:10 – 2:20 p.m. ET, open to conference attendees.
- European Huntington’s Disease Network (EHDN), September 16 – 18, 2022
- uniQure will present clinical and preclinical data presentations at the meeting with additional presentations on patient and caregiver burden of disease. Specific details to follow when the meeting abstracts are released.
- Jefferies Cell and Genetic Medicines Conference, September 29 – 30, 2022
- Matt Kapusta with other members of the uniQure management team will participate in one-on-one investor meetings on Thursday, September 29th.
- A fireside chat with Mr. Kapusta will take place the same day. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Media section of the uniQure website.
About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, Huntington's disease, refractory temporal lobe epilepsy, Fabry disease, and other diseases. www.uniQure.com
