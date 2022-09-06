Genomics Global Market to Reach $63.5 Billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.2%

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genomics Global Market Report 2022, By Product Type, By Process, By End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global genomics market is expected to grow from $27.58 billion in 2021 to $32.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $63.50 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.2%.
The genomics market consists of sales of single-cell genomics and related goods. The study of genomes is called genomics. Single-cell genomics is an innovative method of classifying individual cells from a tissue sample, capable of defining unique traits and identifying rare cell types. Genomics is used in different fields of study such as intragenomic phenomenon including pleiotropy, epistasis, heterosis, and other interactions between loci and alleles within the genome.
The main product types of genomics are instrument (including systems, service contract and software), reagents (including reagents and consumables). A reagent is a material or compound that is added to a system to produce a chemical reaction or to determine whether or not a reaction occurred. The different processes include cell isolation, sample preparation, and genomic analysis that are used by academic institutes, biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research institutes.
Rising government funds for research on genomics drives the growth of the single-cell genomics market. The government funding focuses on efforts to resolve the complexity of the human genome, define the genomic basis of human health and disease, and ensure that genomics is used safely to enhance patient care and benefit society through government, public and private institutions.
For instance, in 2019, the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology in Huntsville, Alabama, has been selected by the All of Us Research Program to investigate the application of cutting-edge DNA sequencing technologies that could potentially enhance diagnosis and treatment of many common and rare diseases. The National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) has funded $7 million for the research.
The technology limitation in single-cell genomics hinders the growth of the single-cell genomics market. Due to cost and technical constraints, the use of genetic sequencing to better target and treat rare and chronic diseases was largely out of reach for most health care organizations. Therefore, limiting the market growth.
Companies are investing in new product launches to increase their revenue and expand their consumer base and also for gaining a competitive edge over their rivals.
For instance, in June 2021, QIAGEN, a Netherlands-based provider of sample and assay technologies for molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic, and pharmaceutical research, has announced the release of the QIAprep&CRISPR Kit and CRISPR Q-Primer Solutions, which enable researchers to analyse edited genetic material with unprecedented speed and efficiency to determine how their interventions have changed the function of the DNA sequence in question.
Scope
Markets Covered:
1) By Product Type: Instrument (Including Systems, Service Contract And Software); Reagents (Including Reagents And Consumables)
2) By Process: Cell Isolation; Sample Preparation; Genomic Analysis
3) By End User: Academic Institutes; Biopharmaceutical Companies; Clinical Research Institutes
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Genomics Market Characteristics
3. Genomics Market Trends And Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Genomics
5. Genomics Market Size And Growth
6. Genomics Market Segmentation
7. Genomics Market Regional And Country Analysis
8. Asia-Pacific Genomics Market
9. China Genomics Market
10. India Genomics Market
11. Japan Genomics Market
12. Australia Genomics Market
13. Indonesia Genomics Market
14. South Korea Genomics Market
15. Western Europe Genomics Market
16. UK Genomics Market
17. Germany Genomics Market
18. France Genomics Market
19. Eastern Europe Genomics Market
20. Russia Genomics Market
21. North America Genomics Market
22. USA Genomics Market
23. South America Genomics Market
24. Brazil Genomics Market
25. Middle East Genomics Market
26. Africa Genomics Market
27. Genomics Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Genomics Market
29. Genomics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- 10X Genomics
- Qiagen NV
- Fluidigm Corporation
- Johnson & Johnson Private Limited
- Zephyrus Biosciences Inc.
- Illumina Inc.
- Affymetrix
- Angle PLC
- Denovo Sciences Inc.
- Diagnologix LLC
- DNA Electronics Ltd.
- Enumeral
- Epic Sciences
- Kellbenx Inc.
- Resolution Bio Science Inc.
- Wafergen Bio-systems Inc.
- Yikon Genomics Co. Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- CellBio
- Beckman Coulter
- Becton Dickinson
- Bio-Rad
- Carl Zeiss Microscopy
- Cell Microsystems
- Cellsee Diagnostics
- CellSorter
- Cytena
- CytoTrack
- Dolomite Bio
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Fluxion Biosciences
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/68epr2
Attachment