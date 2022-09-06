Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences and Events in September 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that Jushi’s management will participate in the following upcoming conferences and events:



Trent Woloveck, Chief Commercial Director, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 8:45 a.m. ET, moderated by Matt McGinley, Senior Research Analyst at Needham. Michael Perlman, EVP of Investor Relations, will host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference. To register for the fireside chat, please click here. Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is being held from September 13-14, 2022. Olivier Blechner, EVP of Business Development, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat entitled, “Business Development in Turbulent Times” on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 9:50 a.m. CT on the investor stage. Trent Woloveck, Chief Commercial Director, will also participate in a panel discussion entitled, “East Coast on the Rise: How Cannabis in the Tri-State Area is Taking Focus” on September 13, 2022, at 1:10 p.m. CT on the industry stage. Additionally, senior management will host one-on-one meetings throughout the conference, which is taking place at Palmer House at 17 E Monroe Street, Chicago, IL. To register for the conference, please click here.



Trent Woloveck, Chief Commercial Director, is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion entitled, “Cannabis Industry Panel” on Friday, September 23, 2022. Michael Perlman, EVP of Investor Relations, will host one-on-one and small group investor meetings throughout the conference. For more information, please contact your Wolfe Research representative. MJ Unpacked is being held from September 28-30, 2022. Andreas “Dre” Neumann, Chief Creative Director, is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion entitled, “Get Rid of the Duct Tape: How to Organize Your Tech Stack” on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 2:40 p.m. PT on the main stage at MGM Grand Las Vegas, 3799 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, Nevada. To register for the event, please click here.



For more information about the events or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Jushi’s management during the conferences and events, please contact Jushi’s Investor Relations at investors@jushico.com.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

