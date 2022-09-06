Context Therapeutics® to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Context Therapeutics Inc. (“Context” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CNTX), a women’s oncology company developing novel treatments for breast and gynecological cancers, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Martin Lehr will participate in a fireside chat during the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place virtually and in-person September 12-14, 2022, in New York City. The fireside chat will be available on demand for conference participants beginning September 12 at 7 a.m. ET.



The Company will be available in-person in New York City to participate in one-on-one meetings in conjunction with the conference. Details about the conference can be found here: https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/.

About Context Therapeutics®

Context Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CNTX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing medicines for female cancers. The Company’s pipeline includes small molecule and bispecific antibody drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways. Onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a novel, first-in-class potent and selective progesterone receptor antagonist, is currently in three Phase 2 trials and one Phase 1b/2 trial in hormone-driven breast, ovarian, and endometrial cancers. Context and The Menarini Group (Menarini) have also entered a Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement for a Phase 1b/2 clinical proof-of-concept trial evaluating ONA-XR in combination with Menarini’s oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD), elacestrant. Context is also developing a selective Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x CD3 bispecific antibody for CLDN6 positive tumors, currently in preclinical development. Context is headquartered in Philadelphia. For more information, please visit www.contexttherapeutics.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, including words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are forward-looking statements. These include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the ability of the Company and its employees to participate in and present at conferences, (ii) the results of our clinical trials, (iii) the potential benefits of the product candidates, (iv) the likelihood data will support future development, and (v) the likelihood of obtaining regulatory approval of our product candidates. Forward-looking statements in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and we, therefore cannot assure you that our plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled “Risk Factors” contained therein. Except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Gina Cestari

6 Degrees

917-797-7904

gcestari@6degreespr.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Laine Yonker

Edison Group

lyonker@edisongroup.com