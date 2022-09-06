BridgeBio Pharma to Participate in September Investor Events

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases and cancers, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
- Citi’s 17th Annual BioPharma Conference, Boston, MA: September 7th at 8:50 am ET
- Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference, New York, NY: September 13th at 7:20 am ET
- Baird Global Healthcare Conference, New York, NY: September 14th at 12:50 pm ET
- H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, New York, NY: September 14th at 11:30 am ET
- Cantor Fitzgerald’s Genetic Medicines Conference, New York, NY: September 15th
- Jefferies Genetic Cell and Medicine Summit, New York, NY: September 29th
- Biotech South Beach, Miami, FL: September 29th
To access the live webcast of BridgeBio’s presentations, please visit the “Events” page within the Investors section of the BridgeBio website at http://investor.bridgebio.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the BridgeBio website for 90 days following the event.
About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BridgeBio) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio’s pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
