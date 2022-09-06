AIM ImmunoTech Selected to Present at the 2nd Annual Marie Sklodowska-Curie Symposium on Cancer Research and Care

OCALA, Fla., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: American AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”), an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, today announced Chris McAleer, Ph.D., Deputy Chief Science Officer of AIM, and William Mitchell, M.D. Ph.D., Chairman of the Board of Directors of AIM, will present at the 2nd Annual Marie Sklodowska-Curie Symposium on Cancer Research and Care being held at the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, N.Y., September 8-10, 2022. In addition to management’s presentations, the Company is proud to announce its sponsorship of the event.



Presentation Details:

Title: Rintatolimod (Ampligen®): An Investigational Immunomodulatory Agent Targeted at Cancers of High Unmet Need

Author: Christopher McAleer, Ph.D.

Date: Saturday, September 10

Title: The Mechanism of PAMP Restricted Rintatolimod in Limiting Systemic Inflammatory Responses

Author: William M. Mitchell, M.D., Ph.D.

Date: Saturday, September 10

Presentations will take place at the Cancer Genetics & Pharmacology Building at the Roswell Park Comprehensive Center.

For more information about the conference, visit: https://www.roswellpark.org/msc-symposium.

The presentations will be available on the AIM website once presented at the conference.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product, Ampligen® (rintatolimod) is an immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity being developed for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.



For more information, please visit aimimmuno.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.