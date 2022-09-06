VitalHub Subsidiary S12 Solutions Reports a New Multi-Year Contract with West London NHS Trust

TORONTO, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSX: VHI | OTCQX: VHIBF) is pleased to report that subsidiary, S12 Solutions (“S12”), has signed a multi-year licensing agreement with West London NHS Trust (“West London” or the “Trust”), resulting in all nine London Trusts having now commissioned S12 Solutions.



West London NHS Trust has signed a multi-year contract with S12 Solutions to help the Trust move towards its goal to digitally transform paper-based processes. The license features the S12 Solution platform, notably including the electronic statutory Mental Health Act (“MHA”) forms. Local authorities also involved in the project include: Ealing Council, Hammersmith and Fulham Council, Hounslow Borough Council. With this contract, all nine London Mental Health Trusts have now commissioned the use of S12 Solutions.

West London NHS Trust provides mental and physical health services to the London boroughs of Ealing, Hammersmith and Fulham and Hounslow. West London provides care to over 800,000 people and additionally provides select services (including forensic and high-security services) on a national basis. The Trust employs nearly 4,000 staff, and operates across several sites, including Broadmoor Hospital in Crowthorne and St Bernard's Hospital in Hanwell.

S12 Solutions is a UK-based company, which helps mental health professionals efficiently complete Mental Health Act 1983 (“MHA”) processes. S12 Solutions is a digital platform, which connects Approved Mental Health Professionals (“AMHPs”) with approved section 12 (“s.12”) doctors for MHA assessments in England. AMHPs are able to find available, nearby doctors, create s.12 doctor claims, and both AMHPs and doctors can create, complete and share electronic statutory MHA forms. Founded in 2017, S12’s platform supports mental health crisis care pathway efficiency through timely access to the best available assessing team for service users, more assessment preparation time for AMHPs, and greater control over contact information and s.12 work for doctors.

“We are extremely pleased with this demonstration of progress achieved by the S12 team,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “With this sale, we are now installed across all mental health Trusts in London and are installed in 80% of facilities across NHS England. S12 solutions has successfully positioned itself to become a standard of care by solving the significant market need caused by the inefficiencies of outdated paper-based processes associated with the Mental Health Act. We look forward to continued advancement of the S12 platform install base, as we continue to execute on our growth strategy.”

ABOUT WEST LONDON

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience and optimize outcomes. VitalHub develops mission-critical technology solutions for Health and Human Services providers in the Mental Health (Child, Youth & Adult), Long-Term Care, Home Health, Community & Social Services and Acute Care sectors.

VitalHub develops technologies in two primary categories: Patient Flow, Operational Visibility & Patient Journey Optimization solutions; and Electronic Health Record, Case Management, Care Coordination & Optimization solutions. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing a strategic M&A plan. Currently VitalHub serves more than 600 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Europe.

VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The VitalHub team comprises more than 200 team members globally. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "VHI" and on the OTC Markets OTCQX Exchange under the symbol “VHIBF”.

