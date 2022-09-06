iSIGN Media Announces New Director

TORONTO, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (“iSIGN” or “Company”) (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Peticca as a Director, effective as of today’s date.



“I am honoured and excited to join the iSIGN team to support their continued success, innovation, and growth,” said Peticca. “My 30 years’ experience in product branding, creative design, performance marketing and social media communications gives me confidence that I can help the company achieve their short and long-term strategic growth goals.”

Tony Peticca is currently the CEO and Co-Founder of Datapult Inc. and Partner and Chief Operating Officer of Laser Bonding Tech, Inc. Under Tony’s leadership, Datapult has developed strategic working relationships with IBM, Apple, and Fitbit, in addition to its involvement in several clinical studies with major pharmaceutical companies and leading research universities in the US and Canada. Furthermore, as the Chief Operating Officer of Laser Bonding Tech, Inc., Tony expanded the flagship product, Bondic®, into the international market with sales spanning 56 countries.

Before this, Tony spent 24 years as the founder and Chief Executive Officer of FSI Promotions, a product development and marketing agency specializing in the food service and grocery industry, working with several iconic brands, including Swiss Chalet, Harvey’s, Sobeys, Foodland, and FreshCo.

“Tony’s creative spirit and a desire for taking risks combined with decades of industry experience, street-smart insights, and profound knowledge of the retail landscape make him an invaluable asset when assessing the commercial viability of new products,” said Remko Noteboom, Chief Executive Officer of iSIGN.

iSIGN, a Canadian company based in Toronto (Richmond Hill), Ontario is a data-focused, software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that is a pioneering leader in the areas of location-based security alert messaging and proximity marketing utilizing Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi connectivity in complete privacy. Creators of the Smart suite of products, a patented interactive proximity marketing technology, iSIGN enables the delivery of messages to mobile devices in proximity, with real-time reporting and analytics on a variety of metrics. 2019 winner of Richmond Hill’s Innovator of the Year award. Partners include IBM, Keyser Retail Solutions, Baylor University, Verizon Wireless, and Mtrex Network Solutions. www.isignmedia.com

