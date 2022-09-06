Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month 2022 – Together For A Better Workplace

English French

TORONTO, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 22nd Annual Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month® (CHWM) is a four-week celebration designed to introduce workplace health to organizations and support those that are already promoting healthy workplaces.



The theme for October 2022 is: “Together for a Better Workplace”

Echoing the sentiments from Helen Keller in her great quotation, “Alone we can do so little. Together we can do so much!”, this year’s theme draws attention to the need for collaboration between employees, employers, and health service providers to achieve measurable improvement at work, at home, and in the community.

Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month® is about celebrating employees, their successes, and their accomplishments! During October, every employer is encouraged to take extra time to recognize their employees and show them how vital they are to the success of their organization.

Each week, organizations will be challenged to participate in activities based on the weekly themes. This year’s weekly challenge themes are:

Week 1 – Take Action on Physical Wellbeing

Week 2 – Take Action on Psychological Wellbeing

Week 3 – Take Action on Social Wellbeing

Week 4 – Take Action on Community Wellbeing

Why collaboration is so important to fostering a Healthy Workplace

The pandemic has shone a spotlight on the damage done to people’s health by loneliness, isolation, fear, and stress. The advantages of working remotely have been offset by the disadvantages of losing social connections and mentoring. Whatever the future holds for a new hybrid work model, one great outcome of coping with the pandemic has been questioning the status quo and making room for innovation and improvement to a century old work model.

Take the Pledge

Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month invites every organization to make a symbolic commitment to improve employee wellbeing by signing up online at Better Workplace Pledge. In return, we will reward your commitment to champion improvement by giving you a free download of the Healthy Workplace Essentials Guide, a valuable actionable strategic roadmap that uncomplicates planning and lays the foundation for success.

“Every employee deserves to be empowered to do their best work in a healthy, supportive workplace,” says Allan Ebedes, President and CEO at Excellence Canada. “Involving employees in decisions that affect them is the starting point for driving up engagement scores and creating a culture of trust in leadership and great team morale.”

About Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month (CHWM) - October 1st to 31st

The website for Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month® (www.healthyworkplacemonth.ca) provides short-term practical tools and ideas for organizations to help them participate. As well, it provides case studies and long-term strategies for organizations to adopt as part of a comprehensive and integrated approach to organizational health.

The goals for Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month® are to:

Increase awareness of comprehensive workplace health in Canada

Build awareness of workplace health research and how its outcomes apply to business productivity

Generate awareness and use of the Healthy Workplace ® Standard, tools and resources, available through www.excellence.ca to all Canadian organizations

Increase the number of healthy workplaces in Canada

Recognize and celebrate progressive workplaces through the CHWM Great Employers Award



We hope your organization will join in the 22nd Annual Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month® celebration. For ideas, activities, and strategies for the Month and beyond, visit www.healthyworkplacemonth.ca Let’s value our people so our people will value their workplace!

Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month is presented by Excellence Canada

About Excellence Canada

Excellence Canada is an independent, not-for-profit corporation that is committed to advancing organizational excellence across Canada. Since 1992, Excellence Canada has helped thousands of organizations become cultures of continuous quality improvement and world-class role models, through its Organizational Excellence® Standard and its multi-level progressive methodology.

As a national authority on Organizational Excellence, Healthy Workplace®, and Mental Health at Work®, Excellence Canada provides excellence frameworks, standards, and independent verification and certification to organizations of all sizes and in all sectors. It is also the custodian and adjudicator of the Canada Awards for Excellence program, of which the Patron is the Governor General of Canada.

For more information, please contact:

Russ Gahan, Vice-President

Excellence Canada

Phone: 1-800-263-9648 ext 249

Email: russ@excellence.ca