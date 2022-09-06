World Water Infrastructure Repair Technologies Market Report 2022-2027: Focus on Global Drinking Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection & Piped Infrastructure Systems

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Infrastructure Repair Technologies: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of the market analyzed in this report includes water infrastructure repair technologies used in global drinking water distribution and wastewater collection (e.g., sewer, stormwater) piped infrastructure systems.
Components of these piped systems include water distribution and wastewater collection pipes, along with the connectors, fittings, flanges, couplings, valves and adaptors connected to these pipes. The types of WIRT included in this report include assessment, spot repair, rehabilitation and replacement technologies.
With the dramatic temperature increases and climate change over the past years, water consumption has risen dramatically across the globe. Despite being a critical asset, water is undervalued across many parts of the world, and its use is largely unsustainable. The rise in water demand coupled with limited supply and uneven distribution are leading to water stress across the various region around the globe.
Water losses are often caused by inadequate maintenance of the distribution network. With a 75- to 100-year lifespan, much of America's underground pipes are due for replacement. Based on an analysis by the American Water Works Association, approximately one-third of water mains nationwide will require replacement by 2040.
As an indication of mounting needs, water mains currently experience an estimated 240,000 breaks annually. Similarly, in many European countries, the infrastructure has come to an end of its lifespan, causing numerous water breaks and leaks. For this reason, timely pipeline rehabilitation and replacement are crucial to ensure the smooth operation of the entire water supply network.
There are several other factors driving growth within the global water infrastructure repair technology market. Some of them include population increases; newly built water distribution and wastewater collection systems; diminishing water supplies; new and improved technologies; increased interests in sustainability; and numerous other economic, political, social, demographic and technological factors.
The report will also have a separate section highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on water infrastructure repair technology market at the global level. The section will include COVID-19 disruptions on demand and supply of technologies used for water infrastructure rehabilitation.
A separate section on the Russia-Ukraine war provides detailed analysis of the impact the war on water infrastructure repair technology market.
The market size and estimations are provided in terms of value ($ million), considering 2021 as base year and market forecasts from 2022 to 2027. Regional-level market size, with respect to category, application and system type, will also be provided. The impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war are considered while estimating the market size.
Report Includes
- 37 data tables and 63 additional tables
- An updated review and analysis of the global markets for water infrastructure repair technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Understanding of the new technologies and developments in the water infrastructure repair technologies industry, and identification of segments with high growth potential and their future growth prospects
- Estimation of the actual market size for water infrastructure repair technology, market forecast in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis by category, system type, technology type, application and geographic region
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, deterrents and challenges affecting the global market for water infrastructure and repair technology
- Highlights of the impact of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine war on the market for water infrastructure repair technology
- Discussion of the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on recent developments and region-specific macroeconomic factors
- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues
- Updated information on mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, business expansions, and product launch strategies within the water infrastructure repair technology industry
- Company profiles of major players within the industry 3M, Aegion Corp., Applied Felts Inc., Aries Industries Inc., Advanced Trenchless Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Market Definition
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- What's New in this Report?
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Population Growth
- Increasing Global Water Consumption
- Water Pollution
- Increased Water Value Good for Wirt
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Water Infrastructure Repair Technology by Category
- Pipe Failure Types
- Common Pipe Types
- Asbestos Cement
- Cast Iron
- Copper
- Cross-Linked Polyethylene
- Ductile Iron
- Glass-Reinforced Polymer
- High-Density Polyethylene Pipe
- Galvanized Steel Pipe
- Lead Pipe
- Polybutylene Pipe
- Polyethylene Pipe
- Prestressed Concrete Cylinder Pipe
- Polyvinyl Chloride Pipe
- Steel Pipe
- Pipe Life Expectancies
- Drinking Water and Wastewater Systems
- Public Facility and Industrial Water Supply
- Astm International and Other Regulatory Guidance for Wirt
Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine War on the Market
- Covid-19 Impact
- Russia-Ukraine War
- Russian Weaponization of Water in Its Invasion of Ukraine
Chapter 5 Growth Factors
- Overview
- Water Highly Undervalued
- Non-Revenue Water Loss Dramatic in Some Areas
- More People Translates to Higher Demand for Wirt
- Population Shifts Guide Wirt Market
- Increasing Global Water Consumption and Wirt Demand
- Freshwater Depletion and the Increased Need for Wirt
- Water Scarcity and Stress Affecting Wirt Market Need
- Pollution Makes Water More Precious
- Climate Change Undeniable as Weather Changes Become Increasingly Dramatic
- Action Taken to Adjust to Climate Change
- Utilities Respond to Climate Change
- Mass Migrations and Their Impact on Infrastructure Systems
- Need for Wirt Increases as Pipes Continue to Age
- Europe
- New Zealand
- United States
- Mexico City
- Canada
- Concerns Over Lead Promote Pipe Replacement Projects
- Impact Investing and Sustainability
- Funding for Wirt Often An Issue
- Rural and Urban Utilities Both Struggle for Funding
- Pipe Insurance
- Leaks and Their Effect on Wirt Investment
- Assessment Technologies Fuel Wirt Market Growth
- Smart Meters Everywhere
- Trenchless Technologies Spur Wirt Market Growth
- Trenchless Technologies More Green
- Wirt Enthusiasts Must Compete for Attention
- Pipe Installation and Repair Avoidance
- Regulation Improvements Supporting Growth in Some Regions
- European Union
- United States
- China
- Mexico
- Canada
- Australia
- United Kingdom
- Public-Private Partnership Involvement in Wirt
- Government Push for Ppps
- Public/Private Partnerships and Private Ventures Benefit Developing Regions
- Differing Opinions Regarding Public/Private Partnerships
- Private Utility Companies on the Rise
- Push to Separate Combined Sewer Systems Promotes Wirt
- Hidden Troubles Easy to Ignore
- Public Education Supporting the Wirt Market
- Proactive Repair Outshining Emergency Repair
- Aid to Developing Countries Boosting the Wirt Market
- Aid Not Always Welcome
- Improved Sanitation and Drinking Water Coverage Good for Wirt
- Maintenance Just as Important as Building
- World is Becoming Richer: Wirt to Benefit
- Governments Supporting Wirt Projects
- United States
- Mexico
- Canada
- China
- Hong Kong
- Role of Non-Governmental Organizations in Supporting the Wirt Market
- World Works to Eradicate Open Defecation
- Poop: Not a Savory Subject
- Cybersecurity Becoming More of An Issue
- Danger of Free or Inexpensive Services
- So Many Questions: Difficult to Choose Wirt Technology
- Successful Projects Promote Wirt
- Reliable Data Elusive in Poorer Regions
- Food, Water and Energy Packaged
- Concerns Over Styrene in Cipp Supports Some Wirt Products
- Hazards of Polyvinyl Chloride Pipe
- More Long-Distance Pipelines, More Pipe and More Wirt
- Employment Opportunities and Career Options in the Wirt Market
- Associations and Organizations Propel Market Growth
- United Kingdom Water Industry Research
- American Water Works Association
- Canadian Water and Wastewater Association
Chapter 6 Global Market Growth by Segment
- Overview
- Market by System Type
- Drinking Water Market by Technology Type
- Wastewater Market by Technology Type
- Market by Category
- Assessment
- Spot Repair
- Rehabilitation
- Replacement
- Market by Application
- Public Facility
- Industrial Water Supply
Chapter 7 Global Market by Region and Country
- Overview
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Chapter 8 Wirt Technologies
- Overview
- Open Cut Pipe Repair Versus Trenchless Pipe Repair
- Assessment
- Visual Inspection
- Acoustic Leak Detection
- Electromagnetic Inspection
- Ultrasonic
- Other Assessment Technologies
- Spot Repair
- Pipe Wrapping
- Pipe Sleeves
- Sprays
- Pipe Clamps
- Joint Repair
- Rehabilitation
- Pipe Lining
- Sliplining
- Close-Fit Lining
- Spray Liners
- Cured-In-Place Pipe Lining
- Spiral Wound Lining
- Replacement
- Pipe Bursting
- Pipe Splitting
- Pipe Reaming
- Pipe Extraction
- Innovative Technologies and Product Trends
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Landscape: Global
- Major Developments
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- 3M
- Aclara Technologies LLC
- Advanced Trenchless Inc.
- Aegion Corp.
- Applied Felts Inc.
- Aquarius Spectrum Ltd.
- Aries Industries Inc.
- Brawo Systems GmbH
- Cues Inc.
- Echologics
- Hammerhead Trenchless Equipment
- Hermes Technologie GmbH & Co Kg
- Hydratech, LLC
- Lanzo Companies
- Link-Pipe Inc.
- National Liner LLC
- Picote Oy Ltd.
- Steve Vick International Ltd.
