Global Nuclear Medicine Market Report 2022: Improved Advancements in Nuclear Imaging Techniques Presents Opportunities

The Global Nuclear Medicine Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.32% and reach USD8804.54 million through 2027. This can be attributed to the increasing cases of chronic diseases and respiratory ailments.



Growing Popularity of Personalized Treatment

Precision medicine is an emerging trend in the healthcare industry that refers to providing disease treatment and prevention, considering the individual's genetic makeup, variability in genes, environment, and the patient's lifestyle. Other factors such as the patient's age, gender, and pre-existing conditions are also considered. Precision medicine uses data and genomics to provide treatment to the patient. The growing popularity of targeted radionuclide therapy provides efficacious treatment modalities against cancer. The growing popularity of personalized treatment has significantly increased the demand for nuclear medicine.



Increasing Population of Geriatric Population

According to WHO, the number of people aged 60 and up is rising, as is their population proportion. The number of persons aged 60 and up reached one billion in 2019. By 2030, this number will rise to 1.4 billion; by 2050, it will rise to 2.1 billion. This rise is occurring at an unprecedented rate and is expected to intensify in the next decades, especially in emerging countries. The elderly population is much more prone to health ailments and diseases, which drives the market in the forecast period. Healthcare is also improving due to the initiatives by the government; for example, there is the availability of free medical facilities for elderly people in the U.K.



Increasing Cases of Cancer Drives the Global Nuclear Medicine Market

The cases of cancer are increasing rapidly. As mentioned by WHO, some of the most common cancer types are the breast, lung, colon and rectum, and prostate. These types of cancers are prevalent globally. This has resulted in the death of 10 million people globally in 2020, which means that one out of every six deaths worldwide is due to the different types of cancer. Thus, nuclear medicine is in demand for the early detection and diagnosis of cancer. Multiple cancer has a high chance of curing if detected at the early stage, as the early diagnosis of cancer helps cure the ailment much faster & effectively, thus, driving the demand for nuclear medicine in developed countries as well in numerous developing countries.



Improved Advancements in Nuclear Imaging Techniques



The number of nuclear medicine procedures is increasing. This can be ascribed to the continuous improvement in the accuracy of detection, localization, and characterization of disease through PET and SPECT. PET and SPECT are among the nuclear medicine radiology modalities employed in clinical settings. As per the Society of Nuclear Medicine, every year, millions of nuclear medicine procedures are performed with radiopharmaceuticals and imaging instruments to diagnose disease and deliver targeted treatments in the countries across the region.

These techniques have also been adopted in immunology, infection, gastroenterology, cardiology, oncology, neurology, and psychiatry, among other fields, for diagnosis and other applications. Advanced nuclear medicines and modern nuclear imaging equipment are aiding in accurate diagnosis of diseases in a comparatively shorter duration.

The continuous development of new radiopharmaceuticals for the PET/CT and SPECT/CT platforms, which are used in novel clinical applications such as neurology and orthopedics, along with the increasing accuracy of different tumor staging methods, are further contributing to the market growth. In September 2020, Curium launched Detectnet, a positron emission tomography (PET) agent, indicated for the localization of somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) in adult patients. Thus, the technological advancements



