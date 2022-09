Gain Therapeutics To Participate At The H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) (“Gain”, or the “Company”), a biotechnology company transforming drug discovery with its proprietary computational discovery platform identifying novel allosteric binding sites and creating small molecule treatments, today announced that the company’s Chief Operating Officer, Matthias Alder, will present and host one-on-one meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 12-14 in New York, NY. Please see additional details below:



H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 12, 2022

Time: 7:00AM ET

Format: Corporate Presentation

Webcast: Registration link

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Events section of the Company’s website at https://www.gaintherapeutics.com/investors-media/overview.html. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the conference.

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is transforming the drug discovery paradigm with structurally targeted allosteric regulators identified with its proprietary computational discovery platform SEE-Tx®. The ability to identify never-seen-before allosteric targets on proteins involved in diseases across the full spectrum of therapeutic areas provides opportunities for a range of drug-protein interactions, including protein stabilization, protein destabilization, targeted protein degradation, allosteric inhibition and allosteric activation. Gain’s pipeline spans neurodegenerative diseases, lysosomal storage disorders, metabolic diseases and oncology. Gain’s lead program in Parkinson’s disease has been awarded funding support from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) and The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA, as well as from the Eurostars-2 joint program with co-funding from the European Union Horizon 2020 research and Innosuisse. For more information, please visit https://www.gaintherapeutics.com.

Investor & Media Contact:

Noor Pahlavi

Argot Partners

(212) 600-1902

Gain@argotpartners.com