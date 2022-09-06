Kala Pharmaceuticals to Present at H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

ARLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the research, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare diseases of the eye, today announced that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held virtually and in New York, NY. A pre-recorded fireside chat will be made available beginning Monday, September 12, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.



To access the webcast and subsequent archived recording of the fireside chat, please visit the “Presentations” section of the Kala website at http://kalarx.com.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Kala is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the research, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare diseases of the eye. Kala’s biologics-based investigational therapies utilize Kala’s proprietary Mesenchymal Stem Cell Secretome (MSC-S) platform. Kala’s lead product candidate, KPI-012, is in clinical development for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defect (PCED), a rare disease of impaired corneal healing, which has received orphan drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Kala is also targeting the potential development of KPI-012 for the treatment of Partial Limbal Stem Cell Deficiency and ocular manifestations of moderate-to-severe Sjögren's and plans to initiate preclinical studies to evaluate the utility of its MSC-S platform for retinal degenerative diseases, such as Retinitis Pigmentosa and Stargardt Disease. For more information on Kala, please visit www.kalarx.com.

