aTyr Pharma to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference 2022

SAN DIEGO , Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform, today announced that Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, which is scheduled to take place September 12 – 14, 2022, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY.



Details of the presentation appear below:

Conference: H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Time: 10:00am EDT

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

In addition to the presentation, company management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered attendees of the conference. A webcast of the event will be available on the Investor’s section of the company’s website at www.atyrpharma.com. Following the event, a replay of the presentation will be available on the aTyr website for at least 90 days.

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is efzofitimod, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to downregulate immune engagement in fibrotic lung disease. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com .

Contact:

Ashlee Dunston

Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

adunston@atyrpharma.com





