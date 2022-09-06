TILT Holdings’ Commonwealth Alternative Care Places in the Cultivators Cup in Massachusetts

PHOENIX, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT ) (OTCQX: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, announced today that Commonwealth Alternative Care Inc. (“CAC”) placed at this year’s Cultivators Cup in Massachusetts.



Held over Labor Day weekend, TILT’s CAC took third place in the “Solvent Concentrates” category with our NF1 Badder The competition comprised of ten submissions from across Massachusetts’ licensed cultivators and manufacturers selected to be in the Judges Kit. Our NF1 Badder is a cross of Northern Lights and Chemdawg, offering physical relaxation with mental uplift. Placing at Cultivators Cup builds on the gold and silver awards won at the 2022 NECANN Competition for best solvent concentrate and edible .

“The Cultivators Cup is the People’s Choice Awards of cannabis, and New Englanders have spoken; we cultivate and manufacture trophy-worthy cannabis,” said Gary Santo, TILT CEO. “Our team has worked hard to elevate and refine our cannabis process from soil-to-sale. This cup is a loud signal that we are achieving our goals and providing quality cannabis to patients and consumers across Massachusetts.”

The Cultivators Cup awards recognize top cultivators, manufacturers and brands in Massachusetts across a handful of categories, including flower, concentrates, edibles and more - all judged by consumers. To determine the winners, consumers purchased judge kits containing samples of contestants' submissions and submitted scorecards for each product.

Patients and consumers interested in trying NF1 Badder can visit any of the three CAC stores in Taunton, Brockton and Cambridge location or go online for pick-up or delivery at www.commonwealthaltcare.org . Dispensaries in Massachusetts interested in our award-winning products or other brand partner portfolio products from 1906 , Airo , Black Buddha Cannabis , Her Highness , Highsman , Old Pal , Toast and Timeless Refinery should contact our wholesale team to order or save a spot on our launch list.

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 37 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

