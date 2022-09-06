Next Generation MicroLead 2.0 Now Available with the SPRINT® PNS System

CLEVELAND, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPR Therapeutics announced today the formal introduction of its new MicroLead™ 2.0, designed to enhance the performance of the SPRINT® PNS System. As a commercially-available treatment utilizing temporary peripheral nerve stimulation (PNS), the SPRINT PNS System harnesses flexible, robust, minimally-invasive leads which play an important role in the treatment of patients with chronic and acute pain.



MicroLead 2.0 improves upon the original design without increasing the size of the lead. This advanced version continues to be the smallest diameter PNS lead available. It maintains the high-level of flexibility and innovative coiled design that promotes comfort and durability while minimizing lead migration and the risk of infection, but now has:

Increased Strength

With more than two times the cross-sectional metal as the original, the MicroLead 2.0 is designed to be more than twice as strong as the original MicroLead.



Greater Durability

The MicroLead 2.0 lead body and tip have been strengthened to withstand greater movement, bending motions and withdrawal forces.*

Improved Performance

The MicroLead 2.0 has demonstrated statistically superior clinical performance compared to the original MicroLead resulting in a 75 percent reduction in treatment interruption.**

“We are committed to improving and enhancing the SPRINT PNS System continually through innovation and working with our physician partners to address their needs and the needs of their patients,” said Josh Boggs, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at SPR Therapeutics. “MicroLead 2.0 is a reflection of our commitment to ongoing clinical advancement and evolution of the SPRINT System to meet the need for an effective minimally-invasive option that will help address the pain that millions of patients have had to live with for far too long,” added Boggs.

* Bench results may not translate 1:1 to clinical experience.

** Based on sequential testing for non-inferiority and superiority. Results based on real world complaint data reported during a Limited Market Release examining 315 leads. Data on file at SPR Therapeutics.

About the SPRINT® PNS System

The SPRINT® PNS System, by SPR® Therapeutics, marks an innovative shift in the treatment of pain. Our breakthrough, 60-day treatment is a First-Line™ PNS option uniquely designed to recondition the central nervous system to provide significant and sustained relief from chronic pain — without a permanent implant, nerve destruction or the risk of addiction. The system has been studied extensively for low back pain, shoulder pain, post-amputation pain, and chronic and acute post-operative pain, and is cleared for use up to 60 days. Recognized by leading pain management centers, the breakthrough neuromodulation treatment offers a patient-preferred alternative to more invasive options.

The SPRINT PNS System is indicated for up to 60 days for: Symptomatic relief of chronic, intractable pain, post-surgical and post-traumatic acute pain; symptomatic relief of post-traumatic pain; symptomatic relief of post-operative pain. The SPRINT PNS System is not intended to treat pain in the region innervated by the cranial and facial nerves.

Physicians should use their best judgment when deciding when to use the SPRINT PNS System. For more information see the SPRINT PNS System IFU. Most common adverse events are skin irritation and erythema. Results may vary. Rx only.

For additional information regarding safety and efficacy, visit: SPR Safety Information.

About SPR Therapeutics, Inc.

SPR Therapeutics is a privately held medical device company, providing patients with a non-opioid, minimally invasive pain treatment option. Our SPRINT® PNS System fulfills a critical unmet need for a drug-free, surgery-free option for millions who suffer from chronic pain. Backed by the largest body of clinical evidence in peripheral nerve stimulation for the treatment of pain, SPR has demonstrated commercial demand in untapped peripheral (shoulder and knee) and back pain markets and built an incredibly strong foundation for commercial growth. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH with satellite offices in Chapel Hill, NC and Minneapolis, MN, SPR’s Senior Management team includes experienced industry veterans with nearly 200 years of collective pain market and MedTech expertise, all driven by our purpose – to improve the quality of patients’ lives by providing them with a minimally-invasive, drug-free, surgery-free solution to manage their acute and chronic pain.

More information can be found at www.SPRTherapeutics.com .

