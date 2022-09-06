Keros Therapeutics to Present at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research 2022 Annual Meeting

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need today announced that two abstracts will be presented from the KER-012 and KER-050 programs at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (“ASBMR”) 2022 Annual Meeting, to be held between September 9-12, 2022 in Austin, Texas, USA.



Clinical Data – Oral Presentation

“KER-012, a Modified ActRIIB Ligand Trap, Administered to Healthy, Postmenopausal Women was Generally Well Tolerated and Increased Biomarkers of Bone Formation Supportive of a Bone Anabolic Mechanism”

Presentation Number: 1053

Session: Oral Presentations: John H. Carstens Memorial Session on Osteoporosis Treatment

Date and Time: Sunday, September 11, 2022, 10:30 am - 10:45 am Eastern time



Preclinical Data – Poster Presentation

“RKER-050, a Novel Activin Receptor Type II Ligand Trap, Improved Bone Loss in a Myelodysplastic Syndrome Mouse Model”

Abstract Code: SUN-623

Date and Time: Sunday, September 11, 2022, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm Eastern time

About KER-012

KER-012 is designed to bind to and inhibit the signaling of transforming growth factor-beta (“TGF-β”) ligands that suppress bone growth, including activin A and activin B. Keros believes that KER-012 has the potential to increase the signaling of bone morphogenic protein (“BMP”) pathways through this inhibition of activin A and activin B signaling, and consequently treat diseases such as pulmonary arterial hypertension (“PAH”) that are associated with reduced BMP signaling due to inactivating mutations in the BMP receptors. KER-012 is being developed for the treatment of PAH and for the treatment of disorders associated with bone loss, such as osteogenesis imperfecta and osteoporosis.

About KER-050

Keros’ lead protein therapeutic product candidate, KER-050, is an engineered ligand trap comprised of a modified ligand-binding domain of the TGF-β receptor known as activin receptor type IIA that is fused to the portion of the human antibody known as the Fc domain. KER-050 is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (“MDS”), and in patients with myelofibrosis.

About Keros Therapeutics, Inc.

Keros is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. Keros is a leader in understanding the role of the TGF-β family of proteins, which are master regulators of red blood cell and platelet production as well as of the growth, repair and maintenance of muscle and bone. Keros’ lead protein therapeutic product candidate, KER-050, is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with MDS and in patients with myelofibrosis. Keros’ lead small molecule product candidate, KER-047, is being developed for the treatment of anemia resulting from iron imbalance. Keros’ third product candidate, KER-012, is being developed for the treatment of PAH and for the treatment of disorders associated with bone loss, such as osteoporosis and osteogenesis imperfecta.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," “plans,” “potential,” "projects,” “would” and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of these forward-looking statements include statements concerning Keros’ presentation plans for the upcoming ASBMR 2022 Annual Meeting. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: Keros’ limited operating history and historical losses; Keros’ ability to raise additional funding to complete the development and any commercialization of its product candidates; Keros’ dependence on the success of its lead product candidates, KER-050, KER-012 and KER-047; that Keros may be delayed in initiating, enrolling or completing any clinical trials; competition from third parties that are developing products for similar uses; Keros’ ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property; Keros’ dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, clinical trials and pre-clinical studies; and risks relating to the impact on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises.

These and other risks are described more fully in Keros’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on August 4, 2022, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, Keros undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

