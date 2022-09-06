Great Elm Group Hires Experienced Operations Professional Nichole Milz as Chief Operating Officer

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Group, Inc. (“we,” “us,” “our,” the “Company” or “GEG”) (NASDAQ: GEG), a diversified investment management company, today announced Nichole Milz has joined the Company as Chief Operating Officer, responsible for managing the operations of the Company and its portfolio companies. Mrs. Milz’ responsibilities include developing and overseeing an institutional quality operations department at Great Elm to support the growth of its investment management business.



“On behalf of the board and the Great Elm team, we are pleased to welcome Nichole to our group,” said Jason Reese, Executive Chairman of GEG. “We believe her veteran experience managing the operations of well-known asset managers will help us in our mission to grow and diversify our business across multiple asset classes.”

Mrs. Milz joins Great Elm Group with over 20 years of experience in the asset management industry. Most recently, Mrs. Milz spent 16 years at Magnetar Capital where she worked in various senior operations, finance and strategy roles. At Magnetar, she served as Deputy Chief Operating Officer and ESG Officer of the Energy and Infrastructure Group as well as a member of the Energy & Infrastructure management committee. Mrs. Milz also served as Treasurer of Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. and Star Peak Corp. II, two alternative energy-focused Special Purpose Acquisition Corporations. Prior to Magnetar, Mrs. Milz spent four years at Citadel as Head of Capital Structure Analysis, a team supporting the Global Credit group in financial modeling and fundamental credit analysis. She began her career in Assurance & Advisory Business Services at Ernst & Young. Mrs. Milz received a Master of Professional Accountancy and Bachelor of Business Administration with honors from the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin in 1997.

Mrs. Milz stated, “I am very excited to take on this role and join the entrepreneurial team at Great Elm as we work together to strategically grow and diversify our core business.”

About Great Elm Group, Inc.

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEG) is a publicly-traded holding company that is building a business across two operating verticals: Investment Management and Operating Companies. Great Elm Group, Inc.’s website can be found at www.greatelmgroup.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Kim / Garrett Edson

investorrelations@greatelmcap.com