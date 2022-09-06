Cabaletta Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of targeted cell therapies for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in September:



Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Steven Nichtberger, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 1:05 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference: Steven Nichtberger, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. ET in New York, NY.



A live webcast of these presentations will be available on the News and Events section of the Company’s website at www.cabalettabio.com. Replays will be available on the website for 30 days.

Cabaletta Bio (Nasdaq: CABA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies that have the potential to provide a deep and durable, perhaps curative, treatment for patients with autoimmune diseases. The CABA™ platform, in combination with Cabaletta Bio’s proprietary technology, has advanced a growing pipeline that currently includes potential treatments for patients with mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, MuSK-associated myasthenia gravis, PLA2R-associated membranous nephropathy, mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris and hemophilia A with FVIII alloantibodies. Cabaletta Bio’s headquarters are located in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, visit www.cabalettabio.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

