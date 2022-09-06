Prelude Therapeutics To Participate in Upcoming HC Wainwright and Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conferences

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (Prelude) (Nasdaq: PRLD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, announced today that the company will be participating in two healthcare investment conferences next week in New York City.



On Monday, September 12, at 1:30 p.m. ET , Kris Vaddi, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Prelude, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 24 th Annual Global Investment Conference. The live webcast is available here. The company will also be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors on Tuesday, September 13 th .





, Kris Vaddi, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Prelude, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 24 Annual Global Investment Conference. The live webcast is available here. The company will also be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors on Tuesday, September 13 . On Wednesday, September 14, at 11:10 a.m. ET, Kris Vaddi, Ph.D. and Dr. Jane Huang, President and Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference New York. The live webcast and replay are available here. The company will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, September 14th.



About Prelude

Prelude is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing innovative drug candidates targeting critical cancer cell pathways. Prelude’s diverse pipeline is comprised of highly differentiated, potentially best-in-class proprietary small molecule compounds aimed at addressing clinically validated pathways for cancers with selectable underserved patients. Prelude’s pipeline includes four candidates currently in clinical development: PRT811, a highly selective, potent, orally bioavailable PRMT5 inhibitor; PRT1419, a potent, selective inhibitor of MCL1; PRT2527, a potent and highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, and PRT3645, a brain penetrant CDK4/6 inhibitor. Additionally, Prelude is progressing a potential first-in-class SMARCA2/BRM protein degrader, with an IND expected in the second half of 2022.

For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Investor Contact:

Lindsey Trickett

Vice President, Investor Relations

240.543.7970

ltrickett@preludetx.com

Media Contact:

Helen Shik

Shik Communications

617.510.4373

Helen@ShikCommunications.com