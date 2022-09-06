Billy Goat Brands Announces Name Change

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the “Company” or “GOAT”) (CSE: GOAT), is pleased to announce that, subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”), effective September 12, 2022, the Company intends to change its name to “GOAT Industries Ltd.” from “Billy Goat Brands Ltd.” (the “Name Change”) The Company will continue to trade under the stock symbol “GOAT” on the CSE, under the stock symbol “BGTTF” on the OTCQB Venture Market and under the symbol “26B” on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged. The Company’s ISIN and CUSIP numbers for the common shares will change to CA3802J1030 and 38021J103, respectively.

The Name Change will further re-enforce GOAT’s recently announced capital deployment, diversification, and alpha generation mandates. Per its news release dated August 24, 2022, the Company intends to expand investment portfolio to include accretive holdings in new market sectors, including the following:

Industrials;

Defence technologies;

Critical commodities;

Energy; and,

Energy Transition Metals (ETM) and Electrification.



GOAT will aggressively pursue exposure to the above stated verticals, of which Management feels will function as anti-inflationary hedges as well as mitigate reliance on unstable international supply chains.

Furthermore, GOAT will continue to provide active, growth-stage funding into patented technologies, defendable CellAg intellectual property and plant-based brands focused on the food and water insecurity trade. More than 2.3 billion people are currently facing water stress and nearly 160 million children are exposed to severe and prolonged droughts and in the past 20 years, droughts have triggered global economic losses of about $124 billion.1

One of the Company’s flagship holdings, Sophies Kitchen is currently at the forefront of creating sustainable plant-based seafood alternatives to ensure the health of the oceans and global food chains. Further to its news release dated May 5, 2022, GOAT owns 35% ownership stake in Sophies Kitchen (https://www.sophieskitchen.com/).

The Company also announces that effective August 29, 2022, Lindsay Hamelin has resigned from the board of directors to pursue other opportunities. The Board would like to thank Mrs. Hamelin for her contributions to the Company and wishes her continued success in her future endeavours.

ABOUT BILLY GOAT BRANDS

Billy Goat Brands is an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating across a variety of sectors. The paramount goal of the Company will be to generate maximum returns from its investments.

The Company’s final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

