LookingGlass Cyber CEO Bryan Ware to Moderate Cyberspace Solarium 2.0 General Session at Billington CyberSecurity Summit

Reston, VA., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, the leader in actionable threat intelligence, is pleased to announce that CEO Bryan Ware will moderate a general session discussion at the 13th Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit, the world’s leading government summit on cybersecurity, which will be held Sept. 7-9, 2022, at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Ware previously provided direct support to Commissioner David Pekoske while serving as the Assistant Secretary for Cyber Policy at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The panel, “Cyberspace Solarium 2.0 Members Chart Future Cyber Strategies,” will kick off the conference’s second day as the opening session. Ware will facilitate a robust discussion with three prominent Solarium Commissioners, including the Commission’s co-chair Sen. Angus King (I-ME). This session will examine how the Cyberspace Solarium Commission (now CSC 2.0) has been instrumental in making key recommendations to change the way that the U.S. government protects itself and how it interfaces with the private sector to improve the way the entire cybersecurity ecosystem functions.

“The CSC has been extremely beneficial to ensuring the U.S. government is better prepared to defend itself against significant cyberattacks, both in the strategies it deploys and partnerships it fosters with private corporations to create a stronger, more cohesive cybersecurity ecosystem,” said Ware. “As the threat landscape evolves, we must remain vigilant and continue to iterate and innovate to ensure we’re implementing the most effective strategies and tactics. I look forward to leading this discussion and delving further into the CSC’s key recommendations.”

The Billington CyberSecurity Summit aims to take a holistic view of cybersecurity, with sessions covering critical topics such as Zero Trust, proactive cyber defense measures, building partnerships, offensive cyber strategies, cyber resiliency, and more. Other high-profile speakers at the event will include William Burns, Director, CIA; The Honorable Chris Inglis, National Cyber Director, Office of the President; Jen Easterly, Director, CISA; John Sherman, Chief Information Officer, Department of Defense; and La’Naia Jones, CIO and Director, CIA.

LookingGlass is the global cybersecurity leader providing public and private sector clients with a comprehensive view of their attack surfaces layered with tailored, actionable threat intelligence. For more than a decade, the most advanced organizations in the world have trusted LookingGlass to help them protect their economic and national security interests.

