Frontier Nursing University Names Dr. Paula Alexander-Delpech as Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer

Versailles, Ky, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Nursing University (FNU) is proud to announce that Dr. Paula Alexander-Delpech, Ph.D., PMHNP-BC, APRN, has been named the Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer (CDIO). Dr. Alexander-Delpech has served as the Interim CDIO since January. She guided the planning and programming for FNU’s 12th annual Diversity Impact Conference which was held in June. She serves as co-chair of the President’s Task Force on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), and co-chair of the Faculty, Staff, and Preceptor Development and Retention sub-committee of the DEI Task Force.

“Dr. Alexander-Delpech has performed at the highest level as our Interim CDIO,” said FNU President Dr. Susan Stone, CNM, DNSc, FAAN, FACNM. “We know she will continue to provide the direction, passion, and leadership necessary to further the essential work of FNU’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. She has tremendous energy and has brought forth a number of new initiatives to build upon our existing DEI efforts, which are so important to the future of healthcare.”

Dr. Alexander-Delpech presented “The Development of A Faculty DEI Fellows Program” at the American Association of Colleges of Nursing’s Diversity Leadership Institute in June. Under her leadership,

FNU plans to launch a Nurse Educator DEI Faculty Fellowship program this fall. Eight faculty will be selected as Fellows and will attend a 12-week DEI training. Those eight faculty members will then be assigned at least four more faculty whom they will coach for 12 weeks.

The Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion has also overseen the development of five new student interest groups (SIGs), which held their first meetings in June. The five SIGs are International Students in Nursing, LGBTQIA+ Students in Nursing, Men in Nursing, Military/Veterans in Nursing, and Students of Color in Nursing.

“It has been a pleasure working with Dr. Alexander-Delpech,” said FNU Dean of Nursing, Joan Slager, DNP, CNM, FACNM, FAAN. “She is passionate about creating opportunities for our faculty and our students to grow in their expertise in teaching about and delivering equitable healthcare.”

“I am so honored to accept the role of Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at Frontier Nursing University,” Dr. Alexander-Delpech said. “We always think about DEI as it pertains to our curriculum or profession, but when people start talking about it in their personal lives, that means people are really making changes. The ripple effect is happening. At FNU, we are ahead of the game. When we talk about DEI work, FNU has surpassed a lot of other universities.”

Board-certified as a Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, Dr. Alexander Delpech maintains her clinical practice in a community-based mental health facility in Central Florida. She is an appointed member of the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) diversity committee; an inaugural member of the National Organization of Nurse Practitioner Faculty (NONPF) diversity committee; a member of the American Psychiatric Nurses Association (APNA); the President-elect of the Florida chapter of the APNA; a member of the South Florida Council of Advanced Practice Nurses; and a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP).

Dr. Alexander-Delpech lives in South Florida with her husband. Together they have three children and four grandchildren.

About Frontier Nursing University:

The mission of FNU is to provide accessible nurse-midwifery and nurse practitioner education to prepare competent, entrepreneurial, ethical, and compassionate leaders in primary care to serve all individuals with an emphasis on women and families in diverse, rural, and underserved populations. FNU offers graduate Nurse-Midwifery and Nurse-Practitioner distance education programs that can be pursued full- or part-time with the student’s home community serving as the classroom. Degrees and options offered include Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) or Post-Graduate Certificates. In 2021, Frontier was named a “Great College to Work For” by the Great Colleges to Work For® program. To learn more about FNU and the programs and degrees offered, please visit Frontier.edu.

