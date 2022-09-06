Water Works Engineers Applies ProStar’s Solution To Map Water Distribution System Valves

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar Holdings Inc. (“ProStar®” or “the Company”) (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, is pleased to announce that Water Works Engineers has adopted ProStar’s solution, PointMan® to improve the mapping of water system infrastructure.



“We are using PointMan to accurately map water system valves,” stated Colleen Boak, P.E., Senior Project Engineer at Water Works Engineers. “It is important for the management of water system infrastructure that there are accurate records that include the type, condition, and precise location of the valves. We are using PointMan in combination with GPS equipment to provide that information in a way that it can be easily relocated in the field with an easy to use and affordable solution.”

Water Works Engineers provides Engineers products and services to the municipal water and wastewater market. With offices in Redding, Roseville, San Mateo, San Diego, Los Angeles, CA, Scottsdale, AZ, and Salt Lake City, UT, they bring an understanding and sensitivity to Western water and wastewater issues. Their experienced engineers assist clients with the planning, design, construction administration, or operational assistance of their treatment or conveyance facility.

“Stakeholders that own, construct, or manage critical buried infrastructure are realizing the value provided by PointMan,” stated Page Tucker, CEO of ProStar. “Effective management and maintenance of our nation’s water systems is a serious issue that we must address. I am very proud of the fact that PointMan can play a critical role in improving how water systems are managed and maintained.”

About Water Works Engineers

Water Works Engineers was founded in 2005 to provide Engineers products and services to the municipal water and wastewater community. The founding members of Water Works Engineers brought with them a variety of experience from several other consulting Engineers firms and used that experience to approach work from a new perspective. They are committed to providing high-quality work to their clients and a high quality of work-life for those in the firm.

For more information about Water Works Engineers, please visit www.waterworksengineers.com.

About ProStar:

ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by leveraging the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies. ProStar is a software development company specializing in developing patented cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth’s surface.

For more information about ProStar, please visit www.prostarcorp.com .

ProStar’s PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and seamlessly connects the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure, including roads, railways, pipelines, and utilities. Some of the largest entities in North America have adopted ProStar’s solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, Subsurface Utilities Engineers (SUE) firms, utility owners, and government agencies. ProStar has strategic business partnerships with the world’s leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks.

The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 21 issued patents in the United States and Canada. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines. ProStar’s Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early-stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors.

For more information about ProStar, please visit www.prostarcorp.com .

On behalf of the Company,

Page Tucker on sales / corporate news releases, CEO and Director



Contact:

Joel Sutherland

Investor Relations

970-822-4792

Investorrelations@prostarcorp.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the terms and conditions of the Company’s future plans. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.