electroCore to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that electroCore’s Chief Executive Officer, Dan Goldberger, will be participating at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Global Investment Conference and Ladenburg Thalmann 2022 Healthcare Conference.

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Time: 12:30 - 1:00 PM EDT

Event: Fireside Chat

Ladenburg Thalmann 2022 Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, September 29, 2022

Time: 3:30 - 3:55 PM EDT

Event: Presentation

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy platform, initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company's current indications are the preventive treatment of cluster headache and migraine, the acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache, the acute and preventive treatment of migraines in adolescents, and paroxysmal hemicrania and hemicrania continua in adults.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

