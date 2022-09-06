Yoshitsu Co., Ltd Announces the Grand Opening of its Physical Retail Store in Hong Kong on August 30, 2022

Hong Kong, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (“Yoshitsu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, as well as sundry products and other products in Japan, today announced the grand opening of its physical retail store (the “Store”) in Hong Kong on August 30, 2022. The Store is located at No. 118, 1/F, Nina Tower 1, No. 8 Yeung Uk Road, Tsuen Wan, New Territories, Hong Kong, an iconic shopping destination. The opening hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday – Thursday, and 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday – Sunday.



The opening of the Store is a part of the Company’s long-term expansion plan to expand its footprint in Hong Kong. The Store features an extensive product assortment, including cosmetics, skincare, fragrances, cosmetic applicators and body care products. Customers will not only have a large selection of exclusive Japanese brands, but also receive personalized beauty assistance with finding new and trending products.

Mr. Mei Kanayama, the Principal Executive Officer of Yoshitsu Co., Ltd, commented, “We are thrilled to bring our new store closer to more of our customers in Hong Kong. Providing a remarkable customer experience is the top priority for our business, and we will try to bring the best shopping experience to every customer. To celebrate its grand opening, the new store in Hong Kong will offer 5% off from the opening day to September 15, 2022. We are planning to have two more new stores open in Hong Kong in the remainder of 2022 and are excited to bring the beauty experience we offer to more new customers. We believe that our expansion strategy is in line with our goal to increase market share and achieve long-term growth."

About Yoshitsu Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Yoshitsu Co., Ltd is a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, as well as sundry products and other products. The Company offers various beauty products (including cosmetics, skin care, fragrance, and body care products), health products (including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices), sundry products (including home goods), and other products (including food and alcoholic beverages). The Company currently sells its products through directly-operated physical stores, through online stores, and to franchise stores and wholesale customers. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.ystbek.co.jp/irlibrary/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company’s operations, the demand for the Company’s products, global supply chains, and economic activity in general. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to,” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@ystbek.co.jp

Ascent Investors Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

President

Phone: +1-917-609-0333

Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com

