PDS Biotech to Participate at H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® and Infectimune™ T cell activating technologies, today announced that its management will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference being held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City on September 12-14, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Date: Monday, September 12, 2022

Time: On-demand presentation at 7:00 AM EDT

Investors can register for the webcast here

Following the conference, a webcast replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor section of the company’s website, PDS Biotechnology.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of targeted cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies based on our proprietary Versamune® and Infectimune™ T cell-activating technology platforms. We believe our targeted Versamune® based candidates have the potential to overcome the limitations of current immunotherapy by inducing large quantities of high-quality, highly potent polyfunctional tumor specific CD4+ helper and CD8+ killer T cells. To date, our lead Versamune® clinical candidate, PDS0101, has demonstrated the ability to reduce tumors and stabilize disease in combination with approved and investigational therapeutics in patients with a broad range of HPV16-associated cancers in multiple Phase 2 clinical trials. Our Infectimune™ based vaccines have also demonstrated the potential to induce not only robust and durable neutralizing antibody responses, but also powerful T cell responses, including long-lasting memory T cell responses in pre-clinical studies to date. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.

Investor Contacts:

Deanne Randolph

PDS Biotech

Phone: +1 (908) 517-3613

Email: drandolph@pdsbiotech.com

Rich Cockrell

CG Capital

Phone: +1 (404) 736-3838

Email: pdsb@cg.capital