Odyssey Trust Company Announces Launch of Registered Plans Service and Expansion of Executive Team

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Trust Company (“Odyssey” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of its Registered Plans Service and the addition of Rachel Wanchulak to its executive team as Vice President, Plans.



Odyssey will provide Registered Plans Administration, including RRSP, TSFA and LIRA account administration to exempt market dealers (“EMDs”), private issuers, and individual account holders.

“The market for Registered Plans Administration has become extremely consolidated following Computershare’s sale of over 34,000 accounts to Olympia Trust at the end of 2021. The Canadian market is looking for options when it comes to Registered Plans administration, and until now, the options have been severely limited,” said Rachel Wanchulak, Vice President, Plans. “We believe we can deliver a higher standard of service and more cost-effective pricing for Registered Plans administration, and we’ve been blown away by the positive response we’ve had from exempt market dealers and private issuers looking for alternative providers.”

Over 70 percent of Canadians have RRSP accounts, which are considered one of the most tax-effective ways to save for retirement. Odyssey’s Plans team has significant experience in the administration of Registered plans and will offer a highly automated and instant service to its clients, at a cost-effective price point.

Odyssey is also pleased to announce the addition of Rachel Wanchulak as Vice President, Plans. Ms. Wanchulak will lead both Odyssey’s Employee Plans and Registered Plans services. With over 15 years’ experience in the transfer agent and plans administration industry, Ms. Wanchulak is widely respected for her operational expertise, industry knowledge and leadership skills, as well as her commitment to innovation and process improvement. Prior to joining Odyssey, Ms. Wanchulak held key roles with both Computershare and Olympia Trust.

“The addition of Rachel to our management team is an important step as we continue to expand our service offering in the plans industry,” said Jenna Kaye, CEO of Odyssey Trust, “We’re looking forward to having her leadership, industry expertise and commitment to innovation come together and establish Odyssey as a leader in employee and registered plans administration.”

About Odyssey

Odyssey is an independent trust and transfer agent with offices in Calgary, Vancouver and co-agents based in Toronto (Odyssey Transfer Inc.) and Minneapolis, MN (Odyssey Transfer US Inc.).

For more information on our Registered Plans services, please contact registeredplans@odysseytrust.com

Odyssey Trust Company

Jenna Kaye, CEO | E: jkaye@odysseytrust.com | T: 1-403-660-0192

Rachel Wanchulak, VP, Plans | E: rwanchulak@odysseytrust.com | T: 1-403-819-0325