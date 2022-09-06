Enphase Energy and BayWa r.e. Expand Distribution Partnership in Europe

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that Enphase has expanded its global relationship with renewable energy company BayWa r.e., a leading global developer and solar photovoltaic (PV) distributor, to distribute Enphase’s IQ7™ family of microinverters and IQ™ Batteries in Germany and Benelux.



“We have enjoyed a long partnership with Enphase and are pleased to join forces with the company to expand our product portfolio by distributing its solar and battery products in Germany,” said Alexander Schütt, managing director at BayWa r.e. Solar Energy Systems GmbH. “The German solar and battery market is rapidly growing, and demand is accelerating. Some of the key reasons we offer Enphase products to our customers include their ease of installation, reliability, safety, and excellent performance.”

“We are pleased to expand our global distribution relationship with BayWa r.e. in Germany and the Benelux countries,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “At Enphase, we place great importance on our distribution strategy, partnering with an exceptional organization such as BayWa r.e. that has the capability to support a sophisticated installer network. This is also great news for installer customers growing their business in these rapidly growing markets as they can now have more access to Enphase microinverter-based solar and battery systems with their unparalleled safety, simplicity, and reliability."

“We have been selling Enphase’s IQ7 family of microinverters in Benelux since 2021 and began selling IQ Batteries this year,” said Thomas Lechat, managing director at BayWa r.e. Solar Systems s.a.r.l. “Our customers value Enphase products’ ease of installation, reliability, and superior customer service, and are increasingly looking to electrify their lives with full home energy management solutions.”

IQ7, IQ7+™, and IQ7A™ Microinverters leverage Enphase’s unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale. Enphase microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen with more than one million hours of cumulative power-on testing, in the aggregate, to ensure exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, and extreme cold. Enphase’s microinverters are designed to be long-lived energy assets and are backed by a 25-year limited warranty in the European Union.

Enphase delivers a safe solar-plus-battery solution that does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. Enphase IQ Batteries feature Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability. The Enphase IQ Batteries accommodate over-the-air software upgrades and come with a 10-year limited warranty. When used with third-party solar inverters, the Enphase® App will display essential data featuring the solar production for the system, to help meet installer and homeowner needs for a safe and reliable all-in-one home energy solution.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power, and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 48 million microinverters, and over 2.5 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

© 2022 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the "e" logo, IQ, IQ7, IQ7+, IQ7A, Enphase App, and certain other names and marks are trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About BayWa r.e. AG (BayWa r.e.)

At BayWa r.e. we r.e.think energy - how it is produced, stored and can be best used to enable the global renewable energy transition that is essential to the future of our planet.

We are a leading global developer, service supplier, distributor and solutions provider and have brought over 4.5 GW of energy online and manage over 10 GW of assets. We are also an Independent Power Producer with an expanding energy trading business.

BayWa r.e. works with businesses worldwide to provide tailored renewable solutions. Operating 100% carbon neutral, we are also committed to our own sustainability journey.

Every day, we are working hard to actively shape the future of energy in a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace.

Our shareholders are BayWa AG, a €19.8 billion global business, and Energy Infrastructure Partners, a leader in energy infrastructure investment.

For more information, visit https://solar-distribution.baywa-re.de and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase’s technology and products, including safety, quality and reliability; the availability and market adoption of Enphase products; and market demand for residential solar and battery deployments. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/ . Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

