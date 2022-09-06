Instawork Staffs Stadiums Across the Country as Football Season Kicks Off

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instawork, the leading platform for connecting businesses with skilled hourly workers, announced today its staffing presence in professional football stadiums across the country.

As the first games kick off, Instawork Pros will help stadiums ensure excited football fans have a smooth customer experience. The most common roles picked by Instawork Pros include concessions, retail, warehouse, and custodial.

"Football is America's sport and now hourly workers can enjoy the unique opportunity to experience the thrill of the game through Instawork," said Marc Caplan, Instawork's Vice President of Hospitality Partnerships. "These shifts are frequently the most sought-after on the platform, especially because workers can build their own schedule, picking and choosing which games they'd like to work."

The ability to pick up stadium shifts also comes as Americans continue to struggle with ballooning costs of living amid inflation. Instawork Pros can earn extra money to offset these pressures by picking up shifts in their area. In most markets, the average hourly rate on Instawork is more than double the local minimum wage.

Local hourly workers interested in signing up for shifts at their favorite sporting venue can download the app by visiting www.instawork.com or by visiting their favorite app store.

Instawork Pros can create a profile, find a shift that matches their skills and interests, and start working in as little as 24 hours. Pros are also able to build their own work schedule, view total earnings before the shift, and have the opportunity to get paid instantly through Instapay.

Cities where Pros can use Instawork to select shifts at local stadiums include:

Baltimore, MD

Boston, MA

Chicago, IL

Cincinnati, OH

Cleveland, OH

Denver, CO

Houston, TX

Indianapolis, IN

Kansas City, MO

Las Vegas, NV

Los Angeles, CA

Miami, FL

Minneapolis, MN

Nashville, TN

New Orleans, LA

New York, NY

Philadelphia, PA

Phoenix, AZ

Pittsburgh, PA

San Francisco, CA

Seattle, WA

Tampa, FL

Washington, DC

Businesses that rely on Instawork Pros range from sporting and concert venues to nationally-recognized hotels, restaurant groups, caterers, country clubs, and favorite local hot spots. Instawork is currently staffing hospitality, retail, and light-industrial businesses in more than 25 markets across the U.S. and Canada.

