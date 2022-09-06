Global Voice Coil Motor Market to Reach $189.3 Million by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global voice coil motor market amassed revenue of $119.6 million in 2021, and is expected to hit $189.3 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031. The market research study provides a detailed analysis of changing industry trends, top-most segments, value chain analysis, key investment business scenarios, regional space, and competitive space. The study is a key information source for giant players, entrepreneurs, shareholders, and owners in generating new strategies for the future and taking steps to enhance their market position. The report displays an in-depth quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 and guides investors in allocating funds to the rapidly evolving industry.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF –23 Pages):

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4688

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $119.6 Million Market Size in 2031 $189.3 Million CAGR 4.8% No. of Pages in Report 23 Segments Covered Driver Type, Coil Type, Application, End Use Verticals, and Region Drivers Rise in popularity of very precise position stage. Extensive usage of high-end speakers and consumer electronics. Restraints High costs and reduced electromagnetic interaction with other electrical components due to magnet leakage. Opportunities Rise in use of voice coil motors in robotic automation and medical equipment. Adoption of voice coil motor services for cost-cutting and lead time reduction.









































Covid-19 Scenario

The Covid-19 pandemic created a huge impact on the growth of the global voice coil motor market as electronics manufacturing units were temporarily shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

The global market is projected to witness an upswing in the post-COVID-19 pandemic period with many vehicle manufacturers preferring voice coil motors over conventional gear sticks.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4688

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global voice coil motor market based on driver type, coil type, application, end use verticals, and region. It provides an in-depth analysis of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can derive a conclusion about market trends and insights. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in understanding which sub-segments are to be tapped for achieving huge growth in the years ahead.

In terms of the application, the lens focus segment was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the overall share of the global voice coil motor market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its dominant position during the forecast timespan. However, the shaker segment is set to record the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.

On basis of the driver type, the linear voice coil motor segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the overall voice coil motor market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to account for the highest market share by 2031. Furthermore, the same segment is also anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast timeframe. The report also includes segments such as the rotary voice coil motor segment.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis On The Voice Coil Motor Market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4688

Based on the end use verticals, the IT and Telecom segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global voice coil motor market share. Moreover, this segment is predicted to account for the highest market share by 2031. However, the building and construction segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes segments such as Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, and Others.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific contributed toward the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global voice coil motor market share. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is set to contribute majorly toward the global market share in 2031. In addition, the region is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast timespan. The research also analyzes regions including LAMEA, North America, and Europe.

The report evaluates these major players in the global voice coil motor industry. These players have executed a gamut of major business strategies such as the expansion of regional and customer bases, new product launches, strategic alliances, and joint ventures for expanding product lines across global markets. The market research report supports the performance monitoring of each segment, positioning of each product in respective segments, and the impact of new technology and product innovations on the overall market size.

Key Market Players

ALPS

Mitsumi

JAHWA

Motion Control Products Ltd

Allegro Microsystems

ST Microelectronics

Texas Instruments

Motran Industries Inc.

SMAC Corporation

H2W Technologies

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the voice coil motor market size, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the voice coil motor market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing voice coil motor market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the voice coil motor market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities and Voice Coil Motor Market Outlook during the forecast period.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global Voice Coil Motor Market Growth.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players along with their Voice Coil Motor Market Share at global as well as regional level.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global voice coil motor market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies as well as Voice Coil Motor Market Forecast.

The report also provides breif overview of voice coil actuators and voice coil motor camera market during the foerecast period.

Voice Coil Motor Market Report Highlights

Application

Shaker

Lens Focus

Servo Valve

Speakers

Others

Driver Type

Linear Voice Coil Motor

Rotary Voice Coil Motor

End Use Verticals

Industrial

Building and Construction

IT and Telecom

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Coil Type

Overhung Coil

Underhung Coil

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, Italy, France, Spain, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, Italy, France, Spain, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter





“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: