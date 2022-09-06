Quantum Energy Partners Announces Heriberto Diarte Has Joined as a Partner of Quantum Innovation Fund

HOUSTON, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Energy Partners (“Quantum”), a leading provider of capital to the global energy and energy transition industry, today announced that Heriberto (“Heri”) Diarte has joined as a Partner of Quantum Innovation Fund.



Formed in 2017, Quantum Innovation Fund invests in transformative companies focused on climate technology, decarbonization and sustainability. Mr. Diarte, who will be based in Silicon Valley, will work closely with the Quantum investment team to source, execute and support Quantum Innovation Fund’s growing portfolio.

The firm’s venture capital portfolio currently includes numerous rapidly growing, innovative companies like ChargePoint, a leading manufacturer of EV charging systems, Project Canary, a leading data analytics and environmental assessment company which is focused on methane emissions measurement and reduction, Dragos, a premier cybersecurity company for industrial infrastructure, and Carbon Direct, a leader in creating programs for large companies to manage their carbon footprint.

Wil VanLoh, Quantum’s Founder and CEO, said, “Heri brings an impressive breadth of experience to this role as an accomplished venture capital investor and successful global business leader with extensive P&L and operational expertise. Heri will enable us to accelerate our efforts in building a high-quality portfolio that supports the technology-enabled companies spearheading the significant shift in how the world creates, distributes and consumes energy while decarbonizing the energy value chain.”

Jeffrey Harris, Managing Partner of Quantum Innovation Fund said, “As we continue to increase Quantum Innovation Fund’s investment pace and partner with more innovative, sustainability-driven businesses, Heri brings a unique perspective, deep network of relationships and unwavering commitment to supporting and building companies. Decarbonization and sustainable infrastructure and technologies have never been more important or more needed, and Heri’s joining underscores our ongoing commitment to expanding our resources, capabilities and deeply talented team to best support the businesses and management teams with which we partner.”

Mr. Diarte added, “I have long admired Quantum’s vision and impact as leading investors across the energy landscape, and I am thrilled to join the Quantum Innovation Fund. I look forward to leveraging my experience and providing hands-on support to our portfolio companies, a characteristic that has differentiated Quantum and created meaningful value for our portfolio companies and investors alike for nearly 25 years.”

Prior to joining Quantum, Mr. Diarte founded SE Ventures, Schneider Electric’s external innovation and investment arm, where he led and positioned the organization as a leading investor in climate technology, sustainability and Industry 5.0. Previously, he was a senior executive at Alstom Transport and at Cemex, where he was responsible for managing business units in several European, Middle Eastern and Asian markets. Mr. Diarte holds a B.S. in Economics from ITAM in Mexico, an M.B.A. from Stanford University Graduate School of Business, and an M.P.A. from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.

Founded in 1998, Quantum Energy Partners is a leading provider of private equity, credit, and venture capital to the global energy and energy transition industry, having managed together with its affiliates more than $19 billion in equity commitments since inception. For more information on Quantum, please visit quantumep.com.

